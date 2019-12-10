UBTER Group D Result 2019 Declared at ubter.in, Steps How to Check

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTER) has come out with the latest notification which declared the UBTER Group D Result 2019. The candidates who have given the examination can check their results by visiting the official website- ubtergd.in

The exams of the Group D written examination took place on the 20th of October 2019 for recruiting 401 Group D posts in various districts of Uttarakhand- Dehradun, Nainital, Singh Nagar, Udham etc. Now the concerned authorities have declared the UBTER Group D Results 2019. So, the candidates can download the PDF version of the results for their reference.

Furthermore, the selected candidates will have to appear for the Document verification round that will take place from 06th January 2020 to 10th January 2020 in the address mentioned below:

ADDRESS:

Joint Entrance Examination, Research and Development Cell, Upper Aamwala, TApowan Road Dehradun (Behind D.G. Health Office).

NOTE: The candidates are advised to reach the office at 11:00 AM and should carry all the necessary documents for verification

After the document verification process, the UBTER Group D document verification form will be displayed on the official UPBTER website.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE RESULTS?

The candidates can visit the official website www.ubtergd.in. They will then be taken to the home page

On reaching the homepage, the candidates will see a link about the recruitment and they need to click on that link.

By clicking on the link, the candidates will be taken to a new page where they will see a link which will consist of the results and the merit list

On clicking that particular link, the candidates will then have to login in the page by providing all the necessary login details and then click the submit button

After this process, the candidate will get their respective merit list

The candidates can finally take a print out of the merit list for future reference

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UBTER Group D Result 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UBTER Group D examination

Question: What is the cut off marks of the UBTER Group D examination?

Answer: The cut-off marks for General / EWS category is 50% and 45% for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC Categories

Question: When is the UBTER Group D Document Verification process?

Answer: The UBTER Group D Document Verification process is scheduled from 6th January 2020 to January 10th 2020.

Question: Where will the UBTER Group D Document Verification process take place?

Answer: The UBTER Group D Document Verification process takes place in the Dehradun office- Joint Entrance Examination, Research and Development Cell, Upper Aamwala, TApowan Road Dehradun (Behind D.G. Health Office).

Question: How to download the merit list of UBTER Group D?

Answer: The results will be declared on the official website only i.e. ubter.in or ubtergd.in. The candidates can visit this site and follow the instructions

UBTER Group D Result 2019 Declared at ubter.in, Steps How to Check was last modified:

Read More