SSC CPO 2019 Application Status Link Activated on sscnwr.org, Check here Direct Link for SI and ASI 2019 Application Status

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a recruitment body established by the Government of India. The Commission works closely in association with the Department of Personnel and Training as it carries out recruitment for various Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ posts. The body employs the technique of conducting exams and interview for the recruitment procedure so that candidates get a free and fair chance of getting recruited.

The SSC conducts several examinations for the recruitment of CGL and HSL candidates, Multi-tasking Staff, Junior Engineers, etc. For the recruitment of Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the police, the Staff Selection Commission conducts the SSC SI and ASI examination.

Various vacancies for the post of Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors and CAPFs in Delhi were announced by the Staff Selection Commission, this year. Interested and eligible candidates were given the opportunity to make their online application from 17th September to 16th October 2019. Even though the applications have been made, the Staff Selection Commission will be providing an opportunity for the applicants to check their application status.

Important Dates

The online application process starts: – 17 th September 2019

17 September 2019 The online application process ends: – 16 th October 2019

16 October 2019 Dates for online examination: – 11th December 2019 to 13th December 2019.

The application status will be available on the website of Staff Selection Commission North Western Region. In order to check the application status, candidates can follow the steps as given below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission North Western Region, which is https://www.sscnwr.org/

Step-2 : Candidates will have to navigate to the ‘Candidates Alert’ section on the home page of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link which reads “PROVISIONALLY ACCEPTED/REJECTED CANDIDATES — RECRUITMENT OF SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFS AND ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2019.”

Step-4 : Upon clicking the link, candidates will be taken to a new page on the website. Candidates will be required to fill in their credentials.

Step-5 : Fill in your registration ID and mother’s name carefully.

Step-6 : Click on the “Submit Status” option.

Step-7 : The application status of the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

The application status will display if the candidate’s application has been accepted for continuing in the recruitment process. It must be made sure that this is a list of provisionally selected candidates and they have just qualified to give the examination.

If the applications of the candidates have been selected, they will have to appear for the Paper-I examination for the recruitment. This paper will be an online Computer Based Test. The SSC has scheduled the examination to be conducted between 11th December 2019 to 13th December 2019.

There will be other stages after Paper-I, about which candidates will be updated soon. The admit card and other exam details for Paper-I will also soon be published by the SSC on their North Western Region website.

