SSC CPO 2019: SSC Announced Number of Vacancies in SI and ASI Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission is one of most important recruitment bodies in India. It carries out the recruitment for various Group B and Group C posts and fills up vacancies in different departments and ministries of the government.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts organised examinations and interviews for the recruitment of the candidates. If it feels the need, that commission also conducts skill tests for certain posts.

The Staff Selection Commission carries out the recruitment process for police officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors through the SSC CPO SI examination.

This examination is a highly popular one, and candidates have to go through multiple stages of selection. Each year large number of candidates apply for this recruitment drive.

For the 2018-19 SSC SI recruitment drive, candidates were invited to submit their applications in March and April 2018. However, the number her of vacancies were not announced during the notification release of the recruitment drive. The application submissions were carried out in the online mode.

Selection procedure of the candidates for the post of SSC CPO and Sub-inspector, as conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, comprises of 4 stages –

Paper-I

Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST)

Paper-II

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

It must be noted that as of now the examinations for the first three stages have been successfully conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

It is after conducting three stages of examinations that the Staff Selection Commission has finally announced the number of vacancies for the post of Sub-inspector.

As per a notification released by the Staff Selection Commission on the 3rd of December, 2019, several vacancies will be announced.

The recruitment drives are now being to conducted to select not more than 1,578 vacancies. In order to check out the exact notification, candidates can download from the official website by following few simple steps –

Step 1 : Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, i.e. https://ssc.nic.in/

Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

Click on the link which reads "Tentative vacancies of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018."

The notification will be downloaded in a PDF format.

Go through the notification carefully and save it in a secure folder.

Here are the exact vacancy details about the Sub-inspector posts in CAPF –

Sub-inspector (GD) : 1093 vacancies

Sub-inspector (Exe.) male : 361 vacancies

Sub-inspector (Exe.) female : 123 vacancies

For 2018-19 as much as 8,20,683 candidates registered for the SSC CSI recruitment drive. Out of these, nearly 2,32,514 candidates appeared for the various examinations.

