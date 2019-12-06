SSC CPO Admit Card 2019: Steps How to Download SSC SI ASI Tier 1 Call Letter Zonewise

The Staff Selection Commission has conducted multiple recruitment drives this year including those of SSC CGL, SSC MTS, SSC HSL, etc. Most of the recruitments conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are for Group B and Group C posts.

It has been functioning as an important recruitment body under the Department of Personnel and Training under the Government of India.

Start Date of Applications: 17 th September 2019

September 2019 Last Date of Applications: 10 th October 2019

October 2019 Examination Date for Paper 1: 9th December 2019

One of the recent recruitment drives that the Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct is that of SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Central Police Armed Forces (CAPF).

Staff Selection Commission had invited the application for these posts on 17th September 2019. The last date for making the application was 10th October 2019.

According to the recent update of this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for SSC SI and ASI Tier-1 examination.

The admit card has been released in a zone-wise manner. The zones for which the admit card has been released are as follows –

North Western Region (NWR)

Central Region (CR)

Western Region (WR)

Eastern Region (ER)

North Eastern Region (NER)

Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)

The zones for which the admit cards will be released shortly are as follows –

Northern Region (NR)

Southern Region (SR)

Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR)

Candidates who had applied from the zones for which the admit card has been released can download the admit card from the regional websites of Staff Selection Commission. The steps to download the admit card are as follows –

Step-1 : Visit the regional website of the Staff Selection Commission.

: Visit the regional website of the Staff Selection Commission. Step-2 : Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage of the website.

: Click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage of the website. Step-3 : Click on the link which is pertaining to the Admit Card for SI and ASI. The link should read “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/12/2019 TO 13/12/2019”

: Click on the link which is pertaining to the Admit Card for SI and ASI. The link should read “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/12/2019 TO 13/12/2019” Step-4: Candidates will have to fill in their personal credentials to log in to the website.

Candidates will have to fill in their personal credentials to log in to the website. Step-5: Click on the Submit button.

Click on the Submit button. Step-6: The admit card will open up on the screen. Go through the details stated on the admit card.

The admit card will open up on the screen. Go through the details stated on the admit card. Step-7: Take a printout of the admit card for future references.

The Paper-1 examination for SSC SI and ASI will be conducted from 9th December 2019 to 13th December 2019. Earlier the dates of examination had been fixed between 11th to 13th December 2019.

Candidates must make sure that they carry the admit card on the day of the exam. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they fail to furnish their admit card. One must also carry a valid identity proof.

The paper-1 examination will be followed by three other selection stages which are as follows –

Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Paper-2

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – SSC CPO 2019

Question: What is the mode of examination for SSC SI and ASI Paper-1?

Answer: SSC SI and ASI Paper-1 will be a Computer Based Test, that is, it will be conducted in the online mode.

Question: What is the final date of examination for Paper-1?

Answer: he examination will start from 9th December 2019 and end on 13th December 2019.

Question: Is there any negative marking for Paper-1 CBT?

Answer: Yes, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks per the wrong question for Paper-1 CBT.

Question: What the official website URL for Staff Selection Commission?

Answer: The official website URL for Staff Selection Commission is https://ssc.nic.in/

Question: What is the date of release for the admit card for the rest of the zones?

Answer: The date of release for the admit card for the rest of the zones has not been announced yet. They are expected to be released shortly.

