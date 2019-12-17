SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Check here for Expected cut-off and other Essential Information of SSC CPO Paper 1

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body that operates on behalf of the Central Government. It is responsible for conducting and overseeing various recruitment drives every year for the selection of most suitable candidates for different vacancies available with various organisations and departments as well as ministries of the central government.

Candidates who are eager to start their career with a government job eagerly look forward to the different recruitment campaigns to be organised by the Staff Selection Commission.

Recently, SSC issued a notification inviting applications from interested candidates for vacancies available for the post of SI and ASI under SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20.

The online exam for the SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 was organised between 9th December 2019 to 13thDecember 2019 across multiple venues in the country in which thousands of applicants participated.

Now, as the preliminary examination has been conducted, candidates are eagerly waiting for the declaration of results for the SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20, so that the selection process can continue further.

Only those candidates who score more than the cut-off marks specified by SSC will be eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Test and Physical Endurance Test, dates for which will be notified later.

Candidates who are selected after these tests will then go through pre-joining training before being deployed across various cities in the country.

SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Exam Pattern

It was an online CBT exam.

The total duration of the exam was 2 hours.

Candidates had to attempt all four sections.

S. No. Subject Questions Total Marks 1 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 2 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 3 English Comprehension 50 50 4 General Knowledge and Awareness 50 50 Total 200 200

SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Expected Cut-off

S. No. Category Male Candidates Female Candidates 1 SC 112 marks to 120 marks 110 marks to 116 marks 2 ST 106 marks to 110 marks 100 marks to 106 marks 3 OBC 132 marks to 138 marks 130 marks to 136 marks 4 General 137 marks to 142 marks 136 marks to 140 marks

After the candidates have cleared the online exam and the PET/PST exam, they will have to appear for the Paper-2 which will comprise pf Objective MCQ to test the English language skills and finally the medical examination and document verification would be conducted.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the result for the online exam be declared?

Answer: The result for the online exam for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 will be announced at a later date to be specified by SSC.

Question: On which website will the result for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 exam be declared?

Answer: The result would be declared on the official website @ www.ssc.nic.in

Question: What are the further stages of selection after the online exam?

Answer: The selection process comprises of Computer Based Exam, PET and PST, Phase-2 exam, Document verification and medical test.

Question: When was the online exam conducted for SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 recruitment?

Answer: The online exam was conducted between 9th and 12th December 2019 across multiple centres in the country.

