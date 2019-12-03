SSC JHT 2019 Preparation Strategy, Check here for Marking Scheme and Answer key

The Staff Selection Commission Junior Hindi Translator (SSC JHT) selection process has started in the month of November. Candidates will have to appear for two papers as a part of the selection process.

While the Staff Selection Commission has already conducted the exam for the first paper, the date for the second paper is yet to be announced.

SSC JHT Paper-1 was conducted on 26th November 2019. A large number of candidates have appeared for this examination.

Since this examination is a popular one, a large number of candidates have appeared for this examination. Students had to prepare for these exams in a very dedicated manner.

Here are some of the notable preparation strategies that were helpful for the candidates in the preparation process –

Thorough knowledge of the exam pattern

It was advised to the candidates to have a thorough knowledge of the exam pattern. If the candidates are acquainted with the exam pattern, they will know how much of time should be invested in each section of the paper. This will help the candidates to submit the paper in a timely manner, without any haste and with minimum mistakes.

Follow the syllabus

The syllabus for SSC JHT Paper-I was released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission through the official notification. By following the syllabus properly, candidates were able to dedicate sufficient preparation time to each of the section and concentrate on each topic carefully. Since the questions are usually based on the syllabus, candidates also got a fair understanding of the questions.

Build a Concrete Study Plan

The students, in order to prepare, are always advised to follow a concrete study plan. The study plan should equally divide the timing of the candidates according to the various sections of the paper. This allows the candidates to focus sufficiently on different subjects.

Read regularly

Since Paper-I of SSC JHT was conducted in English and Hindi languages and dealt with a lot of grammatical portions, students were encouraged to incorporate the habit of reading regularly. They were advised to read the articles in both English and Hindi. These could include books, newspapers, scholarly articles, etc. This practice improves the grammatical understanding of the candidates

Practice Grammar

For the grammar portion, candidates had to diligently practice grammar for both Hindi and English. During the practice, candidates were advised to make a mental note of all the rules of grammar, understand the type of questions and be clear with the basics.

Most of the candidates followed this strategy. This is sure to yield them positive results so that they can qualify on to the next paper, that is Paper-II. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of SSC for the updates about the Paper-II examination.

