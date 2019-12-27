SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download here

SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017

The final marks obtained by the candidates for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2017 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their marks released on the official website.

The final marks released is for the Skill Test/ Document Verification of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017. Candidates need to provide their credentials like Examination Name, Roll No/ Registration No and Registration Password to login into the account.

A total of 5,874 candidate were finally selected out of which 2646 for the post of LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 in PA/ SA and 6 for DEO. The final merit list of SSC CHSL has been determined on the basis of total score obtained by them in SSC CHSL Tier-I and SSC CHSL Tier-II.

The official website to check the final marks and get more details on the exam is www.ssc.nic.in. The result for SSC CHSL Tier-2 was declared by the Staff Selection Commission on 10th May 2019. The final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017 has been released on 20th December 2019 on its official website.

Steps to check the SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017:

Visit the official website of SSC CHSL as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the Latest News section given on the homepage.

Go to the link-Uploading of Final Marks of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017 available on the home page.

You will get redirected to anew page.

Enter the login credentials to enter the account.

Check and download the marks.

You can also take a print of the final marks obtained for future reference.

The direct link to download and check the final marks obtained by the candidates is here, Direct Link for SSC CHSL Final Marks 2017.

Keep checking the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates an timely information on SSC CHSL Exam 2017.

