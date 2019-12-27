NABARD Recruitment 2020: Apply for Office Attendant Posts (before 12 January), Check Details @nabard.org

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has come out with the latest notification calling out applicants for the post of Office Attendant vacancies in Group ‘C’ in the Subordinate Service. So, the candidates who are willing to apply for the post can visit the online website and fill the application form.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date for filling up the application form and paying the application fee has already started from 25th December 2019

The last date for filling up the application form and paying the application fee is 12th January 2020

The last date for taking a printout of the application fee is 27th January 2020

The tentative date for the online examination is February 2020

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidate is 18 years, and the maximum age is 30 years as on 1st December 2019. However, there is relaxation of age for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as per the Government rules.

APPLICATION FEE

For candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWBD/EX-S, the application fee is Rs 50

For candidates belonging to General category, the application fee is Rs 450

The candidates should note that the fee payment should be made through online mode i.e. through debit cards, credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards or Mobile Wallets

MODE OF SELECTION

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online tests which will be conducted on two phases: Preliminary and Mains and the Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates should be class 10 passed from a recognized Board. The candidates possessing a Graduation or other higher degrees are not eligible for filling up the application form. The candidates are expected to give a self-declaration during the application process or during the time of appointment or as demanded by the bank during the application procedure.

Candidates can get more details through the official website- www.nabard.org .

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –



Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form of NABARD recruitment?

Answer: The last date for filling up the application form of the NABARD recruitment is 12th January 2020.

Question: What is the age limit for the recruitment process of NABARD?

Answer: The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years as on 1st December 2019. However, age relaxation is there for candidates of reserved categories.

Question: What is the official website of NABARD?

Answer: The official website of NABARD is https://www.nabard.org.

Question: When is the online examination of NABARD scheduled?

Answer: The online examination of NABARD is tentatively scheduled in February 2020.

