SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result Declared on 20 December after (2 years waiting), Download now @ssc.nic.in

Being the designated recruitment body for the vacancies with different ministries, departments, and organisations operating under the central government, the Staff Selection Commission is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year.

Consequently, all those candidates who wish to start a career with the Indian government, apply for the various vacancies floated by the Staff Selection Commission.

One of the most famous recruitment drives conducted by SSC is the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination i.e. SSC CHSL. When SSC announced the CHSL Exam in 2017 numerous candidates applied for the registration.

While the exam was conducted as per the schedule, the final result for SSC CHSL Exam 2017 was withheld. Now, the result for SSC CHSL Exam 2017 is being declared on 20th December 2019, almost 2 years after the exam.

This delay was caused due to the SSC CHSL paper leak case that was reported in 2017. The SSC CHSL Exam 2017 was held to select suitable candidates for vacancies for the post of LDC, DEO, DEO in C& AG, PA, JSA, and SA available with different departments, ministries and undertakings of the government.

The results for SSC CHSL Exam 2017 Tier 1 and Tier 2 were declared by SSC on its official website on 10th May 2019. A total of 35,623 candidates were shortlisted for the final selection process, i.e. the skill test including typing test and data entry skill test.

Ever since the candidates were waiting for the announcement of the final results for SSC CHSL Exam 2017. The wait is finally over as the SSC CHSL Exam 2017 is being declared on 20th December 2019 on the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for the SSC CHSL Exam 2017, should log-on to the official website of SSC as and when the results are declared to download their result.

After checking the results for SSC CHSL Exam 2017, candidates must download and take a printout of the final result for future reference.

There are a lot of rumours going on in social media pertaining to the SSC CHSL Exam 2017, which must be avoided by the candidates as the official results will be declared only on the official website by SSC.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the result for SSC CHSL Exam 2017 declared?

Answer: The results will be declared on 20th December 2019 by SSC.

Question: From where can I download the results for SSC CHSL Exam 2017?

Answer: Candidates can download their results from the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in

Question: How many vacancies are available under SSC CHSL Exam 2017?

Answer: SSC CHSL Exam 2017 was conducted to selected suitable candidates for 5874 vacancies.

Question: Why was the result delayed for 2 years?

Answer: The result for SSC CHSL Exam 2017 was delayed for 2 years due to the SSC CHSL 2017 paper leak case.

