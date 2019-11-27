SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check details here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017 has finally been published on its official website on 26 November 2019. Candidates can log on to the official website to check their marks.

The final result of Tier 2 was declared on Nov 15, 2019. Recently, the download link for the mark sheet of tier 2 has been activated by the commission. The link will be active Dec 25 2019. To log on to the website the candidates need to use their registration no. and roll no. along with the password as the credentials.

Important Dates:

Events Dates Tier-I Exam Date 04th June to 19th June 2019 Tier-I Result 20th August 2019 Tier-II 11th September to 13th September 2019 Tier-II Result 25th October 2019

Qualifying candidates:

As per the results, 5009 candidates have been qualified to appear for the tier 3 exam. The third tier will be conducted on Dec 29, 2019.

The second tier exam was held on Sept 11 and Sept 13 at various venues. Those who have qualified it and are eligible to appear for the third tier, need to download the admit card in due course of time. Though the date when the admit card will be up on the website has not yet been confirmed, thus, the candidates need to keep an eye on the website on a daily basis.

The official website to get details on SSC CGL 2017 is www.ssc.nic.in.

Exam pattern:

The questions in SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2019 will mostly be of descriptive types. The candidates will have to opt for either Hindi or English as the language of the exam and the marks allotted for the exam is 100. The candidates who will qualify this tier three will then be considered eligible for the next round which is the Skill Test or Computer Efficiency Test.

Vacancy and Recruitment:

The exam is conducted to recruit officials at the various post . in ministries/departments and subordinate offices of the government of India. Some of the posts include Auditor, Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Senior Secretariat Assistant etc.

Also read, SSC CGL 2019 Registration.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GQa1rDHPTRk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Marks 2017 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check details here was last modified:

Read More