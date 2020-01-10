SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant 2017 Result Declared on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant 2017 Result

The result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2017 for the post of Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant in Department of Posts in Level-4 of the Pay Matrix has been released by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates appeared in the SSC CHSL 2017 exam can check their result released on the official website of SSC. The result has been released in the form of a merit list of the selected candidates in SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant examination.

The selected candidates must send the duly filled-in Option Form (Annexure-IV) by E-mail pasadopchsl2OlT@email.com and an ink-signed copy may be sent via speed post or any registered post to Assistant Director General (SPN), Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001 latest by 27th January 2020.

The website to get more details on the exam and to check the SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017 is www.ssc.nic.in .

Steps to check SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017:

Visit the official website of SSC.

Click on the “SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017” link on the home page of SSC.

Enter the candidate’s credentials required to login into the account of SSC CHSL.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the SSC CHSL 2017 result for future reference.

The direct link to check the notification on result is here, SSC CHSL 2017 Result Notice.

A total of 3221 candidates have been selected for SSC CHSL 2017 Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts. The candidate is allocated to a Postal Circle on the basis of her or his rank achieved in CHSLE 2017.

Candidates can raise voice against any discrepancies through email on pasadopchsl20lT@smail.com.

Also read, SSC CHSL 2019 Notification.

Stay tined to other applicants through our group, SSC CHSL 2017.

