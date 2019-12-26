EFLU Entrance Exam 2020 Schedule Released on efluniversity.ac.in; Check for More Details here

EFLU Entrance Exam 2020 Schedule

The English and foreign languages University (EFLU) will conduct the entrance exam for the undergraduate and post-graduate programmes. The entrance exam for the undergraduate courses will be conducted on 12th April 2020 and the entrance test for post graduate courses and research programmes will be conducted on 29th February 2020 and 01st March 2020. EFLU will conduct the entrance test in 23 cities across the country.

Important Details

The last date to submit the application for all the courses is 19th January 2020 as per the prospectus issued by the English and Foreign Languages University.

It should be noted that the examination fee for the general and OBC candidates is INR 500 and the examination fee for the reserved category candidates is INR 250.

The official website to get more details on the entrance exam of EFLU 2020 is https://www.efluniversity.ac.in/ .

Candidates should note that the examination will be conducted in two sessions. One session will be conducted in morning from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM or 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second will be conducted in afternoon from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. The timings for the entrance test for the undergraduate programme will be from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM or 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM depending the course selected by the candidates.

Exam Pattern

There will be multiple choice questions in the entrance test and will be for total of 100 marks. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test but for the research programmes the candidates would also need to appear for the interview round which will be for 30 marks.

According the prospectus issued by EFLU, candidates who choose to apply for more than one course would need to appear for each entrance test separately.

It is recommended that the candidates go through the prospectus issued by EFLU in details before filling up the application form for the particular course in the university.

