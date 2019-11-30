SSC CHSL 2020 Latest Notice Released on ssc.nic.in, Notification out on 3rd December

Staff Selection Commission is a government agency functioning under the Central Government. It is responsible for organising various recruitment drives every year to select suitable candidates for various vacancies available with the different ministers, departments, and organisations operating under the government.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) is one of the most sought after examinations conducted by the SSC every year in which numerous candidates appear every year.

This exam is conducted to select candidates for various available vacancies pertaining to the posts of Lower divisional clerk, postal assistant, data entry operator, sorting assistant, and various other posts.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for an update regarding SSC CHSL Exam 2020. Finally, there has been an announcement from SSC pertaining to the SSC CHSL Exam 2020.

The short notice, notifying the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 has been released by the SSC on 30th November 2019. As per the short notice, SSC will be organising the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 between 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020.

According to the short notice, the detailed official notification for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 will be released on 3rd December 2019.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020: Important Dates

Candidates need to take a note of the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 to avoid any confusion later on: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 SSC CHSL Exam 2020 Short Notice Published 30th November 2019 2 SSC CHSL Exam 2020 Official Notification Issued 3rd December 2019 3 Application process starts for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 3rd December 2019 4 Application process ends for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 1st January 2020 5 SSC CHSL Exam 2020 starts 16th March 2020 6 SSC CHSL Exam 2020 ends 27th March 2020 7 SSC CHSL Exam 2020 answer key and result To be announced

The notification will be published on the official website of SSC as well as various employment newspapers. Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 should check all the details mentioned in the notification before starting their online application.

The online application process for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 will commence from 3rd December 2019 onwards and would end by 1st January 2020.

SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 Preparation Tips

Only those candidates who will successfully complete their online application process by the cut-off date will be eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL Exam 2020 to be conducted between 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020. No applications will be accepted from any candidate after the last date under any circumstances.

Once the candidates complete their online application for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 and pay the application fee, they must take a printout of the application and keep it safe for future reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that admit cards for SSC CHSL Exam 2020 will be generated only for those candidates who will complete the registration process successfully by 1st January 2020.

