SSC (Staff Selection Commission) has released notices regarding the SSC JHT recruitment 2019 as well as SSC Selection post-2019 exam. The corrigendum released for JHT is in regards to the post of Hindi Pradhyapak whereas the notice for selection posts is in regards to the post of Photographer. The notices are listed below as well as available on www.ssc.nic.in.

For the SSC JHT recruitment 2019, the commission was informed that due to cadre review by the competent authority, the recruitment of Hindi Pradhyapak is no more under the purview of the SSC. After the review, the post of Hindi Pradyapak has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (Language), level-11 (PB-3, Pay Matrix- Rs. 15600/- to Rs. 39100/-), grade pay Rs.5400/- (pre-revised).

As for the selection posts, advertisement number phase VI/2018, Photographer post in weavers service centre advertised vide post category no CR10118 has been cancelled as the user department has abolished the same. The exam for the same was conducted from 16th January 2019 to 18th January 2019.

SSC JHT Paper 1 Admit Card 2019

Apart from these, SSC is presently accepting applications for the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exams 2019. The online application process would close on 25th November 2019. All the interested candidates are asked to fill the online application form at the earliest to avoid technical problems that may arise during the last days of registration.

SSC Exams 2019 Updates, Check here for Latest Notification and Important Notices Released for SSC JHT and Selection Posts on ssc.nic.in was last modified:

Read More