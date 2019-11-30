NTA to Close Application portal for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020, Check Direct Link to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an autonomous body in India, that has taken up the responsibility of conducting various competitive examinations for higher education admissions or for fellowships.

Two of the commonly conducted examinations by the NTA are CMAT and GPAT. These examinations are conducted by the NTA on a yearly basis.

CMAT stands for the Common Management Aptitude Test. This examination is a Post Graduate entrance test conducted by the NTA for various management courses. It is a computer-based test that portrays multiple-choice questions.

Candidates are allotted a time period of not more than 3 hours to complete this test. CMAT 2020 will be conducted on 28th January 2020. The registrations for these posts are also open right now.

Here are the eligibility criteria needed for a candidate to apply for CMAT 2020 –

The candidate should be a citizen of India.

In order to appear for CMAT, candidates can be graduates in any disciple from a recognised university.

Candidates can also apply if they are in the final year of their graduation, and their graduation result will be released before the 2020-21 academic session.

GPAT, on the other hand, stands for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. This is a national level Pharmacy exam conducted by the NTA for the admissions of the candidates into M.Pharm. courses offered by several colleges in India.

GPAT is also an online exam (computer-based test) that is conducted for a span of three hours. Several scholarships in our country for pharmacy courses are also awarded based on the GPAT scores. GPAT 2020 will also be conducted on 28th January 2020.

Candidates can apply for GPAT 2020 if they fulfil all the eligibility criteria stated below –

Applicants should be a citizen of India.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy. The degree should be for the 4-year course followed by 10+2 (higher secondary).

Those in the last year of their graduation can also apply for GPAT.

It must be noted that the candidates who have a B.Tech. degree in Pharmaceutical and Fine Technology are not eligible for GPAT.

The application process for both GPAT and CMAT 2020 has been going on since 1st November 2019. If the candidates are yet to apply for these examinations, they should hurry up as the last date for making the online application is today itself, that is, 30th November 2019.

In order to apply for any of the examinations stated above, candidates can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency in order to make the application. Candidates can also directly visit https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ to apply for CMAT 2020 or https://gpat.nta.nic.in/ to apply for GPAT 2020.

Step-2 : Click on the 'Fill Application form' option that appears at the end of the page.

Step-3 : The application form for the exam will open up. Candidates must carefully fill in all the details in the application.

Step-4 : Candidates will be required to upload their scanned images and signature in the application form.

Step-5 : Make the payment of the application fee. The payment should be made by the online mode only.

Step-6 : Enter the submit option.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the application form for future references.

The results for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 are scheduled to be released on 3rd February 2020. For more information or updates, candidates must keep a close check on the website of the National Testing Agency.

