SSC CHSL 2020 Notification: Check here for Tier 1 Preparation Tips

Staff Selection Commission is one of the most reputed and respected selection body that manages the recruitment process for various government departments, ministries, and organisations.

Every year thousands of candidates participate in the various recruitment campaigns organised by SSC for selecting suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different government departments and ministries.

SSC CHSL Exam is one of the most popular exams conducted by SSC and attracts thousands of applications every year. This year also, numerous candidates have applied for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam.

As per the official notification published on the website of SSC, the online registration process for SSC CHSL 2019 Exam will commence from 3rd December 2019 onwards and would complete by 10th January 2020.

The notification requires candidates to complete the online application process before the cut-off date to be eligible to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam will be conducted between 16th March 2020 to 27th March 202 across multiple centres in the country.

Candidates who will qualify the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam, will then have to appear for SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 Exam on 28th June 2020. As the registration window is about to open, and only a few months are left in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam, it is time that candidates start preparing with a proper study plan in place.

One of the best strategies is to understand everything about the exam, i.e. the pattern, the questions, time management, and difficulty level.

SSC CHSL 2019

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam: Important Information

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam is an online exam which will feature 100 multiple choice type questions of 2 marks each, i.e. 200 marks.

The total time duration of SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam is 75 minutes.

The question paper will be divided into four sections, i.e. English language and comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, General Knowledge, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. Each section will have 25 questions

Every correct answer will be awarded 2 marks, and every wrong answer will be penalised with 0.25 marks.

Stay connected with fellow students on Pagalguy for SSC CHSL Exam

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam: Preparation Tips

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam question paper will be base don the syllabus prescribed by SSC. Candidates can download the syllabus from the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

Studying the previous year question papers and sample papers will help the candidates understand the pattern and difficulty level of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 Exam.

Candidates must refer to study material that covers the entire syllabus prescribed by SSC. Cutting corners here will be detrimental.

Candidates need to attempt the sample question papers in a time-bound manner to learn time management during the exam.

Subjects and topics must be categorised as easy to difficult. Most time should be dedicated to difficult questions and vice versa.

Read current affair magazines to have up to date information about the recent happening.

Regular weekly revisions are highly recommended.

SSC CHSL 2020 Notification: Check here for Tier 1 Preparation Tips was last modified:

Read More