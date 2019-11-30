Southern Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 3429 Apprentice Posts on sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Southern Railway Recruitment 2019

The notification has been released by Southern Railway notification for the post of Apprentice for both Fresher and ITI. There is a total of 3429 vacancies which has been notified out of which-

1654 vacancies for Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur, Coimbatore.

1108 vacancies for Carriage & Wagon Works, Perambur

667 for Central Workshop, Golden Rock.

The Recruitment will be done online through the official website. Qualified candidates who are the resident of the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway i.e. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Puducherry Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep shall apply for the same on 01 December to 31 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application – 31 December 2019 till 05:00 PM

Vacancy Details:

Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur, Coimbatore – 1654

Carriage & Wagon Works – 1108

Central Workshop, Golden Rock – 667

Age Limit:

The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers /Ex-IT, MLT.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination under 10 +2 system or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Additionally, the candidate must have cleared the ITI Course in relevant trades from a recognized institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Also, candidates must have passed +2 with Science (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) for MLT Candidates.

Selection Procedure:

The Selection shall be done on based on the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% aggregate marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight to both.

Also, for fresher the average of marks scored by the candidates in SSLC/Matriculation.

How to Apply:

Visit the Southern Railway Official Website sr.indianrailways.gov.in

Bang on Careers Tab where you will find ‘Combined Notification for the Engagement of Act Apprentices in Southern Railway’

Agree on ‘Register’

Once a new window will open where you require to select a unit and other details.

