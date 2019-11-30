CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Junior Hindi Translator and Driver Post at iip.res.in, Steps How to Apply

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is a body that has been established by the government of India under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

CSIR is the largest research conducting organisation which a number of laboratories across India. One such laboratory is the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP). The Institute is dedicated to looking into development of processes and products for petrochemical industries.

CSIR-IIP recruits are a large number of employees at various ranks for efficient functioning at every level. The job notifications are published by CSIR-IIP on its official website for interested and eligible candidates. Candidates can apply for the vacancies if they are eligible for the posts.

According to the recent recruitment notification by CSIR-IIP, it will be conducting the recruitment drive for 4 new vacancies. The vacancies are for the post of Junior Hindi Translator and Driver. Here are the vacancy details –

Junior Hindi Translator: 1 vacancy

Driver: 3 vacancies

In order to apply for either of the two posts, candidates should go through the eligibility criteria for each of the posts which are discussed as follows –

Junior Hindi Translator

Master’s degree from a university with Hindi or English as a compulsory subject. Or,

Master’s degree in any subject other than English or Hindi with English or Hindi medium and with English or Hindi as a compulsory elective.

The age limit for applying is 30 years.

Driver

Candidates should have passed class 10 or its equivalent.

5 years of driving experience in LMV/HMV

The maximum age for application is 30 years.

In order to make the application, candidates will, first, have to apply through the online mode. The online application will be available on the official website of CSIR-IIP only till 10th December 2019. Once the candidates have applied online, they must get a printout of the application form.

The duly printed application form along with the mark sheets and testimonials supporting the age of the candidates, educational qualifications, experience certificates, caste certificates, and recent Passport sized photographs should be enclosed in an envelope and sent to the following address –

Controller of Administration,

CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum,

P.O. IIP,

Mohkampur,

Haridwar Road,

Dehradun – 248005

Uttarakhand.

The envelope should clearly state the name of the candidate along with the postcode for which they are applying. If a candidate is applying for more than one post, they must send the applications separately.

No more applications will be accepted after 17th December 2029. Applications once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn.

The selection mode of the candidates will include a written test (Paper-I and Paper-II) for the post of Junior Hindi Translator and a Trade Test for the post of the Driver.

CSIR-IIP Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Junior Hindi Translator and Driver Post at iip.res.in

