HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020SSC CHSL 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • SSC CHSL 2019 Notification (Released): Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy Details

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The notification has been passed by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issuing the SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment on 3 December at ssc.nic.in. The candidates shall note that the online registration will be activated till 10 January 2020.

    It is an ice-breaking chance for the candidates who were planning for the posts like Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and DEO in different ministries/departments/offices of the government of India.

    Also, note that the commission will carry the combined higher secondary exam 2019 during the period from 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. The Tier 1 exam detailed information will be published on 3 December 2019. The enthusiastic candidates who desire to perform in SSC CHSL 2019 will be able to apply from 3 December 2019 onwards.

    The SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam will be from 16 to 27 March 2020 and the application process for the same will be initiated from 3 December to 10 January 2020. The candidates are recommended to keep an eagle eye on the official website.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 : Notifications, Admit Card & Result

    Important Dates

    • Start of submission of online application: 3 December 2019
    • Closing date for the submission of online application: 10 January 2020
    • SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1-16 to 27 March 2020

     Vacancy Details

    The commission will declare the vacancy numbers in due course.

    Age Limit –

    The candidate shall fall under the age group of 18 to 27 years (There will be higher age limit relaxation for reserved category as per government norms).

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification:

    The candidate who is HSC pass candidates will be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2019. The respective candidates are recommended to check the SSC CHSL 2019 Official Notification PDF for further details associated with educational qualification.

    This is an extremely good opportunity brought by the Staff Selection Commission Conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam as each year they recruit Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and many others.

    Read Next

    SSC CHSL 2019 Registration Link: Apply Online at ssc.nic.in, Check here Eligibility Criteria and Important Dates
    SSC CHSL 2019 Registration, Staff selection commission Registration process starts from official website ssc.nic.in. candidates can check here Eligibility Criteria and Important Dates
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
    SSC CHSL 2020 Apply Online at ssc.nic.in for LDC, DEO, JSA, SA and PA Post, Steps How to Apply Check here
    SSC CHSL 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released several recruitments of Group C and Group D posts. Candidates can get more details through official websites, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  2 weeks ago
    SSC CHSL 2019-20: Important Updates regarding Salary, Important Dates, Exam Pattern and more Check here
    SSC CHSL 2019-20: SSC CHSL Online registration started from 3rd December 2019. Candidates can apply through the official website, https://ssc.nic.in
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  6 days ago
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Details here
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details: Candidates can check the notification released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC CHSL 2019 Notification (Released): Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy Details
    The notification has been passed by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issuing the SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment on 3 December at ssc.nic.in. The candidates shall note that the online registration will be activated till 10 January 2020. It is an ice-breaking chance for the candidates who were planning for the posts like Lower Division Clerk/ Junior
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  in 5 hours