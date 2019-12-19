SSC CHSL 2019 Notification (Released): Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy Details

The notification has been passed by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issuing the SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment on 3 December at ssc.nic.in. The candidates shall note that the online registration will be activated till 10 January 2020.

It is an ice-breaking chance for the candidates who were planning for the posts like Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and DEO in different ministries/departments/offices of the government of India.

Also, note that the commission will carry the combined higher secondary exam 2019 during the period from 16 March 2020 and 27 March 2020. The Tier 1 exam detailed information will be published on 3 December 2019. The enthusiastic candidates who desire to perform in SSC CHSL 2019 will be able to apply from 3 December 2019 onwards.

The SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam will be from 16 to 27 March 2020 and the application process for the same will be initiated from 3 December to 10 January 2020. The candidates are recommended to keep an eagle eye on the official website.

Important Dates

Start of submission of online application: 3 December 2019

Closing date for the submission of online application: 10 January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1-16 to 27 March 2020

Vacancy Details

The commission will declare the vacancy numbers in due course.

Age Limit –

The candidate shall fall under the age group of 18 to 27 years (There will be higher age limit relaxation for reserved category as per government norms).

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate who is HSC pass candidates will be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2019. The respective candidates are recommended to check the SSC CHSL 2019 Official Notification PDF for further details associated with educational qualification.

This is an extremely good opportunity brought by the Staff Selection Commission Conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam as each year they recruit Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and many others.

