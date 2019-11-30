CAT 2019 Answer Key Released at iimcat.ac.in, Check here for Direct Link to Download Response Sheet

CAT or the Common Aptitude Test is a national level competitive exam conducted by the various Indian Institutes of Management on a rotational basis.

This exam is conducted for the admission of candidates into various MBA and management courses offered by the best colleges in India. The CAT 2019 examination was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.

CAT 2019 was conducted on 24th November 2019. The examination was conducted in two slots – Slot 1 (9 am to 12 pm) and Slot 2 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm).

IIM Kozhikode has recently taken to the official website to release the answer key of CAT 2019 along with the response sheets of the candidates.

The answer key for the CAT 2019 examination contains the right answers to the questions which the candidates had answered during the exam.

The answer key will be released on 30th November 2019 the website of CAT examinations. Candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below, in order to access their answer keys –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the CAT examination which is https://iimcat.ac.in/

: Visit the official website of the CAT examination which is https://iimcat.ac.in/ Step-2 : Candidates will have to log in using their personal credentials, that is, their User ID and Password.

: Candidates will have to log in using their personal credentials, that is, their User ID and Password. Step-3 : Click on the link stating “Question Paper and Objection Form.”

: Click on the link stating “Question Paper and Objection Form.” Step-4 : Carefully check the answers to the questions and tally it with the responses.

: Carefully check the answers to the questions and tally it with the responses. Step-5 : The Answer key can be downloaded and saved in a PDF format.

stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for 🐈 CAT 2019 Released Answer Key

Candidates must note that they will also be given the opportunity to raise objections in the answer key if they feel that the stated answer is incorrect. In order to do so, candidates can follow the steps which are stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of CAT and log in with the personal credentials.

: Visit the official website of CAT and log in with the personal credentials. Step-2 : Click on the plus sign near the ‘Objection form’ tab.

: Click on the plus sign near the ‘Objection form’ tab. Step-3 : Candidates will be required to choose the question number for which they want to raise an objection.

: Candidates will be required to choose the question number for which they want to raise an objection. Step-4 : After selecting the question number, they need to choose from three options about the type of objection they want to make – Option (i): None of the options is a correct answer Option (ii): More than one option is a correct answer Option (iii): Answer Key is incorrect

: After selecting the question number, they need to choose from three options about the type of objection they want to make – Step-5 : One must add a remark, within 500 words, about the objection they have raised.

: One must add a remark, within 500 words, about the objection they have raised. Step-6 : Submit the objection.

: Submit the objection. Step-7 : Candidates will have to pay a requisite fee for raising the objection. The payment should be made according to Rs 1000 per question.

It must be noted that the objection fee of Rs 1000/- per question will be refunded by the institute if the objection raised by them is found to be valid. The necessary changes for correcting any answers will be done for all the candidates and not just for those who have raised the objection.

The answer key is released for the CAT examinations every year with the purpose of keeping the evaluation process open, free and fair.

CAT 2019 Answer Key Released at iimcat.ac.in, Check here for Direct Link to Download Response Sheet was last modified:

Read More