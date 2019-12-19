The notice has been passed by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) about the soon to be released notification for recruitment which shall cover around 419 vacancies in the post of Patwari.

The supposed number of vacancies has been shall mostly fill the revenue department and they have chosen to return over the responsibility of managing recruitment for it to the UKSSSC.

Also, a few updates imply that the revenue department has prepared the proposal to be sent to UKSSSC concerning the recruitment. Also, the department has now ready and soon state chief minister shall go ahead with the process.

The only thing left is finalization for conducting the physical test; the department will ask UKSSSC to hold the written exam as well as physical tests.

Earlier when the patwari Bharti notification was published was in the year 2015. In that year, first, there was a physical efficiency test, and then the written exam was carried for candidates who passed in the former.

Nevertheless, yet not UKSSSC nor the Revenue Department has issued an official statement.

If the reports exist to be true, then soon, UKSSSC will make some official statement about patwari recruitment 2019-2020.

The tentative details of the same is as follows-

Pattern of exams written exam as well as a physical test. Written exam details objective test with multiple choice questions I.e. 1 mark each, and also negative marking I.e. ¼. marks for each wrong. Subjects- 50 on general intelligence, 50 on general Hindi The total time to solve 200 questions was 3 hours. Physical efficiency test, The candidates were asked to complete a 10 km race in 1 hour in the case of male candidates, and a race of 5 km in 35 minutes in the case of female candidates. Height requirement candidates Male-168cm Female 152cm Age Limit Lekhpal-21 to 35 Patwari-21 to 28

UKSSSC Recruitment Notification 2019 for 419 Vacancies for Patwari Post Released Soon was last modified:

Read More