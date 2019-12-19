ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 72 Technician & Draughtsman Posts, Steps How to Apply and other Details

The notification has been passed by the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO inviting applications from candidates to apply for Technician & Draughtsman posts.

The drive is conveyed to fill the designated posts for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The interested candidates for the post can visit the official site of VSSC at vssc.gov.in and apply.

The closing date to apply is till December 30, 2019, and the recruitment drive shall fill around 72 posts. The candidates who want to hold for more related details like eligibility, selection process, and others can read below.

Important Dates

Date Event Starting date of application December 16, 2019 The end date of application December 30, 2019

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Technician B: 66 Posts

Draughtsman-B: 6 Posts

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for ISRO Recruitment | Exam, Admit Card, Result –

Age limit-

The minimum age is 18 for all posts. And for age relaxation and all other details candidates shall check the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

For education qualification, candidates shall check the official notification.

Selection Process

The selection shall be based on a written test and skill test. The written test will be conveyed first and candidates who will pass the exam will be shortlisted for the skill test. The skill test will be solely based on the marks obtained in the skill test will not be counted for selection.

Application fees-

The candidates shall apply by paying Rs 100/- as application fees. The payment of fees must be done through credit card/ debit card/ Internet banking.

How to apply?

The candidates need to fill online only and all further information will be made to the applicants through the e-mail or website only. Hence, the applicants are recommended to check their e-mail and hit the website from time to time.

For additional details candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 72 Technician & Draughtsman Posts, Steps How to Apply and other Details was last modified:

Read More