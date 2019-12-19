Home Articles
  • Articles

    • ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 72 Technician & Draughtsman Posts, Steps How to Apply and other Details

    Posted on by Vasudha

    ISRO Recruitment 2019, Indian Space Research Organization released notification for 2 Technician & Draughtsman Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website www.isro.gov.in

    The notification has been passed by the Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO inviting applications from candidates to apply for Technician & Draughtsman posts.

    The drive is conveyed to fill the designated posts for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. The interested candidates for the post can visit the official site of VSSC at vssc.gov.in and apply.

    The closing date to apply is till December 30, 2019, and the recruitment drive shall fill around 72 posts. The candidates who want to hold for more related details like eligibility, selection process, and others can read below.

     Important Dates

    Date Event
    Starting date of application December 16, 2019
    The end date of application December 30, 2019

     Vacancy Details

    The vacancy includes-

    • Technician B: 66 Posts
    • Draughtsman-B: 6 Posts

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for ISRO Recruitment | Exam, Admit Card, Result – 

    Age limit-

    The minimum age is 18 for all posts. And for age relaxation and all other details candidates shall check the notification.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification

    For education qualification, candidates shall check the official notification.

    Selection Process

    The selection shall be based on a written test and skill test. The written test will be conveyed first and candidates who will pass the exam will be shortlisted for the skill test. The skill test will be solely based on the marks obtained in the skill test will not be counted for selection.

    Application fees-

    The candidates shall apply by paying Rs 100/- as application fees. The payment of fees must be done through credit card/ debit card/ Internet banking.

    How to apply?

    The candidates need to fill online only and all further information will be made to the applicants through the e-mail or website only. Hence, the applicants are recommended to check their e-mail and hit the website from time to time.

    For additional details candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Read Next

    Conference on Intellectual Property and Data Privacy held on December 13, 2019 at Jindal Global Business School
    As a student of one of the very few business schools in the country with interdisciplinary schools across a big university, I have access to knowledge resources only few other b-schools in the country would offer. The recent Conference on Intellectual Property and Data Privacy held on December 13, 2019 is an example of it. 
    In Uncategorized  ·  19 hours ago
    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  16 hours ago
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  15 hours ago
    What’s in store @ SIMSR’s Retail Management Programme?
    The retail industry is poised to be one of the fastest-growing industries in the country today. This is likely to open numerous opportunities in the job market for professionals trained in the trade. SIMSR’s Retail Management course is a specialized 2-year programme aiming to educate students about the dynamics and intricacies of this booming industry.
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 2 hours
    ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 72 Technician & Draughtsman Posts, Steps How to Apply and other Details
    ISRO Recruitment 2019, Indian Space Research Organization released notification for 2 Technician & Draughtsman Posts. Candidates can apply online from official website www.isro.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours