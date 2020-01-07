KVIC MSME 2020 Recruitment for 108 posts at group B and C level @kvic.org.in

KVIC MSME Recruitment

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium (MSME) is looking for candidates to hire for 108 posts at group B and C level posts.

Candidates who are interested in working with KVIC can visit the official website which is kvic.org.in for more details on the recruitment process. The application will be accepted through online mode and the last date to submit the application would be 19th January 2020 till 11:59 PM.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of computer based test. It is expected that the test would be conducted in the month of February 2020 though the exact exam date has yet to be decided and would be published on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium (MSME). The following is the eligibility criteria mentioned by KVIC :-

It is necessary that the candidate’s maximum age should be 30 years for the group B level posts and for rest the maximum age should be 27 years. It is necessary for the candidates to have master’s degree in economics or statistics or commerce for the group B level posts It is necessary for the candidates to have bachelor’s degree for executive and junior level posts.

Application Procedure

Candidates would need to apply through the official website along with the application fee. The application fees of Rs 1000 for each post applied at Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Candidates should note that the application fees is non-refundable.

Candidates would be selected on the basis computer based test. The computer based test will have the following four parts:-

General intelligence & Reasoning with 35 marks General Awareness with 35 marks Quantitative Aptitude with 35 marks English Language with 15 marks

Candidates can get more details through the official website, kvic.org.in

