JEE Main 2020 Paper Analysis for Slot 1 Exam; Check Other Details on jeemain.nic.in

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 for Paper I (B. Tech admissions) was being held.

The JEE main exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted in two slots on 7th, 8th and 9th January 2020. A total of 9 lakh students from across the country appeared for the examination.

The analysis of the paper being held today is on the basis of the feedback from the candidates appeared for the exam. The initial feedback by the candidates suggested that Physics was the toughest section for many while Chemistry was comparatively easy.

JEE Main 2020 January 7 Exam Slot 1 Analysis:

Most students were comfortably able to attempt all questions as the number of questions per section were brought down to 25 (from 30 in JEE Main 2019).

All questions were from the NCERT syllabus itself.

CHEMISTRY: Chemistry- Easiest section of the paper. The majority of the questions were theoretical & direct with equal distribution amongst Organic, Physical & Inorganic Chemistry.

PHYSICS: Physics was tougher than Chemistry. A greater number of questions were from the Class 12 syllabus topics like Alternating Current, Current & Electricity, Optics etc. Physics Electromagnetism questions were said to be lengthier and tougher and required deep understanding of the concepts. The TITA questions in Physics were more challenging than the MCQ’s.

MATHEMATICS: Maths section was the most difficult section in the paper which made it the most time-consuming section as well. Majority of questions were from the Class 12 topics like Conics, Vectors & 3-D Coordinate Geometry etc. TITA questions were significantly tougher than the MCQ’s.

Expected Cut off:

Section Total Questions Good Attempt (No. of Questions) Tentative Raw Score Physics 20+5 10 – 12 20 – 23 Chemistry 20+5 13 – 15 40 – 45 Mathematics 20+5 09 – 14 28 – 33 Overall 35 79 – 94

