ISRO Scientist Engineer and MO Online Registration Form Released on isro.gov.in

ISRO Scientist Engineer and MO Online Registration Form

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Center under the Government of India has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting for the post of Scientist Engineer and medical officer. There is a total of 80 vacancies available.

The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for the post of Scientist, engineer and medical officer can apply from the official website of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center from December 26, 2019 onwards. However, the candidates have to submit their online registration form before the last date of submission on January 3, 2020.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates need to make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date of submission of online application form December 26, 2019. Last date for submission of online application form January 3, 2020.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is https://www.isro.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to be eligible to apply for the post of Scientist Engineer and Medical officer the candidates need to qualify certain criteria which are mandatory to work for the Vikram Sarabhai Space center. The eligibility criteria are as follows

Scientist Engineer

To apply for the post of scientist engineer the candidates should have both under graduate and post graduate degree in engineer. The candidates should a PhD holder and have enough experience in the area of research.

Medical Officer

To be eligible to apply for the post of medical officer the candidates should be a holder of MBBS degree along with a MD degree with a minimum of 60 % from any recognized college or university.

Steps to Follow:

The candidates should visit the official website of the VSSC.

On the home page in the recruitment tab the candidates will find the online application form.

Once all the credentials are filled the candidates can submit the application form.

