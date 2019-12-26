CTET 2019 Result to be Released by 2nd week of January on ctet.nic.in

CTET 2019 Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the central teacher eligibility test on December 8, 2019. The answer key was released earlier this month and the candidates were asked to raise objection for the answer key if they had any.

An official notification has been released by the central board of secondary education on December 26, 2019 stating that the revised answer key and the results of the Central Teacher eligibility test will be announced soon

The exact date of the results has not been released yet but the results will be released during the 2nd week of January 2020. Usually the central board of secondary education announces the results of the central teacher’s eligibility test after 4 weeks or 6 weeks after the date of the exam.

Since the exact dates are not revealed yet the candidates are advised to check the CBSE website from time to time. The results of the central teacher eligibility test can be viewed from 2 websites. The websites are www.ctet.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in.

The candidates have to score minimum of 60 % in the CTET exam in order to qualify in the examination. If the candidates belong to SC or ST, they have to score 55 % in the exam in order to be considered qualified. The students who have qualified in the examination will be given a certificate by the CBSE board. The candidates have to download the certificate from the website, www.digilocker.gov.in since the certificate which will be offered is a digital certificate. The certificate will be provided only to the candidates who have scored 60 % and above in the central teacher eligibility test. For the students who have not cleared the CTET exam, they can re appear for the examination in June or July.

