SNAP Cutoff 2019 – Check Expected and Previous Year SNAP Cutoff

    The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU released the result of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Online Test 2019 on 10th January 2020. The SNAP is a national-level entrance test that many MBA aspirants undertake in the hope of getting admission in the MBA programmes of the participating institutes.

    The SNAP is an obligatory entrance level stage that all candidates must appear to be eligible for further rounds of the selection process.  More than 15 institutes affiliated to the SIU will accept the SNAP 2019 scores to shortlist applicants for the GE-PIWAT level.

    SNAP 2019 Important Dates

    SNAP 2019 Exam Date 15 December 2019 (Sunday)

    Time: 2 pm to 6 pm
    SNAP 2019 Result Date 10th January 2020 (Declared)
    SNAP Cut-off Second or Third Week of January 2020

    What are the factors affecting SNAP 2019 Cut-off?

    The following factors will determine this year’s SNAP cut-off:

    • The total number of candidates appearing for SNAP 2019.
    • The difficulty level of SNAP question paper.
    • The total number of applicants clearing SNAP entrance exam.
    • The total number of seats available at each institute.

    SNAP 2019 Expected Cut-off

    The participating MBA colleges of SNAP can release the cut-offs anytime between second to third January of 2020. Compare this year’s expected cut-off with previous year’s.

    Institute Expected Cut-off Percentile Previous Year Cut-off Percentile
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune 98.5 96
    Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research, Pune 80+ 82
    Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune 95+ 95
    Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune 92+ 92
    Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management, Pune 82 81
    Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune 78 75
    Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune 73+ 70
    Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik 87 85
    Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology, Pune 75+ 74
    Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Pune 58 55
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru 90+ 88
    Symbiosis School of Media & Communication, Bengaluru 75 72
    Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance, Pune 60 58
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad 58 55
    Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, Pune 55+ 50
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur

    Note:– This is an estimated cut-off based on the analysis of the SNAP 2019 question paper by several experts.

    SNAP Shortlisting Process

    Candidates securing the minimum SNAP cut-off percentile will receive a call letter to attend the GE-PIWAT Rounds. All applicants must keep checking the official website of the institutes regularly for the latest update.

    It is compulsory to attend all rounds of the GE-PIWAT stage to be eligible for admission to the prefered MBA programme of an applicant.

    Any candidate remaining absent for any one of the aforementioned components will be ineligible for the selection process of any of the MBA programmes of the SIU colleges.

    Declaration of SNAP 2019 Final Merit List

    The final merit list will take the following parameters into account to determine an applicant’s selection:

    Weightage Component

    SNAP 2019 score (Scaled down to 50 marks) Group Exercise (GE) Personal Interaction (PI) Writing Ability Test (WAT) Total Marks
    50 10 30 30 100

    Note- This is not a percentile-based weightage distribution. A candidate will get marks out of 100 for the final list.

    All affiliated institutes will display category-wise merit and waiting list on their respective websites.

    SNAP 2019 GE-PIWAT Stages

    1. Group Exercise

    The Group Exercise consists of 2 phases. The first phase asks each group to solve a puzzle in the prescribed time limit.

    Skills Tested: Leadership, Strategy, Teamwork and Coordination

    The second phase involves the traditional Group Discussion or GD Round. Each candidate is sorted into a group of 5-6 candidates.

    Skills Tested: Communication, Analytical and Reasoning

    1. Personal Interaction

    The Personal Interaction or PI stage at the SIU institutes is like other MBA colleges where candidates appear in front of a panel of experts. A normal interview lasts from 20 to 25 minutes.

    Skills Tested: Leadership, Communication, Reasoning, Composure and the ability to perform under pressure

    1. Written Ability Test

    This round requires all shortlisted candidates to write an essay in a limited timeframe on any topic. The topics can either be from Current affairs or any abstract statement.

    Skills Tested: Clarity, Coherence, General Knowledge.

