The Tree Plantation Drive at IMT Hyderabad

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago” – Warren Buffet

Planting a tree is an easy yet effective way to make a positive impact on the environment. Today, when rise in global warming is a reality, our planet needs more trees than ever. IMT Hyderabad took a step towards contributing to a healthy environment by organizing a tree plantation drive in the premises of the IMT Hyderabad campus on 21nd August 2019.

Team Pahel, the social club of IMT-Hyderabad unfolded the drive as they gently placed the first sapling in the soil, while their friends cheered them on. The joy of being a part of such a noble cause was evident as there were smiles on everyone’s face during the drive. The tree plantation drive also proved to be a great opportunity for everyone present to learn the nuances of the skill of planting a tree.

Driving the green footprint of IMT-Hyderabad

The drive was an initiative of our director, Dr. M. Venkateshwarlu and team Pahel helped organize the event, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from all the students and faculties present.Over 300 saplings of different varieties of trees were planted around the cricket ground,beside the academic block and near the hostels. After the trees were planted, everyone came together for a group photograph. Overall, the drive proved to be an amazing experience for the IMTians. It offered them an opportunity to contribute to the environment and at the same time, learn a new skill and have fun.

-Mihir Airan (PGDM 2019-2021)