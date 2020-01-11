OFB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 6060 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts on ofchanda.gov.in

OFB Recruitment 2020

Ordnance Factory Board has welcomed applications for 6060 different posts of Trade Apprentice (including 3847 ITI and 2219 Non-ITI), as a component of OFB’s Skill India Mission. Interested ones can apply to the posts of Trade Apprentice through the online mode before the 9th of February 2020.

The OFB Trade Apprentice Recruitment – 2020 Online Application will begin from 10 January 2020 and end on 9 February 2020. Individuals within the age group of 15 to 24 years can apply to the posts. The opportunities will be enrolled through this recruitment available at different states including the places like Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Uttrakhand, and West Bengal.

Job Summary:

Notification OFB Recruitment 2020 for 6060 Vacancies Notified for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @ofchanda.gov.in Notification Date Jan 2, 2020 Online Application Date 10 January 2020 Last Date of Submission Feb 9, 2020 Official URL https://www.ofb.gov.in City Chandrapur State Maharashtra Country India Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary Functional Administration

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates can check opening details, qualification criteria, selection process and other insights concerning the post below.

Educational Qualification:

Non-ITI – Candidate who have passed Madhyamik with 55% Marks in total and with 40% Marks in Mathematics and Science each.

ITI – Candidate who has finished a relevant trade assessment from any foundation certified by NCVT or SCVT or some other authority.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years of age (Age relaxation will be provided to the applicants belonging to the reserved category as per government standards).

How to apply?

Interested candidates who are eligible must apply for OFB Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only.

Visit the official website.

Find the link for enrolment available on the homepage.

Fill the online application with correct details as required

Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.

You will get re-directed to the payment gateway. Pay the registration fee of Rs. 100 to complete the registration process.

After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further references.

Also read, OFB Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Ordnance Factory Board Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ¦ OFB Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GzHEJukavEE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More