SNAP 2019: Last-Minute Preparations Tips and Instructions, Check here for SNAP 2019 Exam Pattern

SNAP 2019 is arranged to be conducted on Sunday, 15th December 2019, for the first time in a computer-based mode. With only a few days left for the test, candidates must double-check the instructions and follow specific tips to conclude the test with ease. Let us first have a broad look at the SNAP 2019 Exam Pattern.

Candidates have to answer total 130 questions within the span of 120 minutes. The mode of the exam has been changed to computer-based since last year. This year, non-MCQs or Type in the Answer (TITA) questions also have been launched. Let us take a look at the exam structure of SNAP 2019.

SNAP 2019 Exam Structure

Sections Special Questions Normal Questions Total Questions Total Marks Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 5 30 35 40 Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 5 30 35 40 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 5 30 35 40 Current Affairs 5 20 25 30 Total 20 110 130 150

SNAP 2019: Last-minute tips

Go through the new SNAP exam pattern

This year, the Current Affairs portion has been scrapped and the number of questions has also been revised. Not only that, there is a variation in marking scheme as well as the section-wise distribution of questions. The aspirants should practise mock tests as per the new pattern so that they learn how to tackle the actual question paper.

Emphasise on methodical planning & Create a Strategy for the exam day

Dedicate the last week of your SNAP exam preparation in planning. Once you have a plan of what and when you should attempt, answering the question paper becomes easy. However, at the time of the exam, if you feel that the questions or your performance are not per your strategy, always revise the same instantly. Create a strategic plan will make you perform better on the exam day.

Plan how to manage your time well

While creating an exam preparation strategy, also set sectional time limits. This will help you in having an idea of the standard time you must spend on each part and will reduce the stress on the day of the exam.

Work only on your weaknesses

You must have attempted quite a few SNAP mock tests by now. Practising mock tests help you evaluate your strengths and your weaknesses. Rather than concentrating on everything, focus only on your weaknesses now. Since you already know your strong areas, focusing on your flaws will give you the self-assurance of facing the SNAP 2019.

Accuracy and speed

Since pace and accuracy both will play a significant role in achieving SNAP, it is crucial that you analyse where you are lagging. Try to attempt only those questions which you can solve with 100% accuracy because each incorrect answer will reduce you 0.25 marks. In SNAP 2019, you will be expected to solve 130 questions in 120 minutes; which means you will get roughly 0.92 minutes to attempt each question. While practising mock tests, learn to prioritise your choice of questions and sections. Always try to attempt questions that are easy and less time consuming first, and then move on to the difficult ones. Do not spend your time on a question you find difficult. If you cannot solve it within one minute, leave it and move on.

Brush up the basics of grammar

Aspirants must concentrate on revising only the basics of grammar and must focus on the common errors one tends to make in the usage of grammar.

Glance through new idioms/phrases

Glimpse through new phrases, idioms so that you are better be up to date for handling verbal ability section. Pay attention to the usage of words also, so that you can score maximum marks in the Verbal Ability section.

Focus on the latest news/events

It is an excellent idea to stay updated about all the general knowledge and current affairs, but at this point of time, one of the best things to do is to concentrate on the latest news events. It is advisable to go through events of the past two months.

Revise— Don’t start afresh

In the last week of SNAP preparation, aspirants must revise the conceptions that they had memorised. During the last week, candidates should concentrate on the concepts and revise easy and medium level questions only. SNAP aspirants must make sure that they revise the analytical and logical reasoning sections only if they have been practising it consistently in the past months – do not start new things. If you have not been practising for these sections, it is suggested to leave the part altogether. Starting this part at this moment will only leave you confused. Stay confident with whatever you have already done and revise the same.

Keep calm and stay confident

Keeping calm during SNAP 2019 is essential, not to miss minute points which may get you score better than expected. Read the instructions properly. Even if you find the SNAP question paper tough, don’t lose your nerve. Keep your mind calm and solve the questions you know. Lastly, always have faith upon your SNAP preparation and do not take the stress.

Shine your strengths, manage your time well, attempt mock tests and you will be all set for the exam day. SNAP aspirants are recommended to keep in mind all the above-mentioned instructions and follow the same with just about a week left for SNAP exam. All the very Best!

Students can get more details on the official website of SNAP, i.e. www.snaptest.org/

