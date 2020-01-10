HomeRailwaysRRB ALP Articles
    • Railways RRB ALP Technician Final Results 2019 Released on rrbcdg.gov.in and Other Regional Websites

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Railways RRB ALP Technician Final Results 2019: Candidates can check the results released on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

    Railways RRB ALP Technician Final Results 2019

    The final results and cut-off for the ALP and Technicians recruitment posts has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released. Candidates appeared in the RRB ALP exam can check their results from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

    The merit list for the group C RRB ALP technician posts also been released by the RRB Allahabad, Jammu announced. This merit list released is region wise and the merit list will be released region wise on completion of the result preparation process.

    RRB Bhubaneshwar has already released the merit list for the RRB Group C, ALP posts. The appointment process is going on in the Bhubaneshwar sections. There are few other regional websites like RRB Chennai have not yet released the result.

    The web page to get more details on the exam and download the Railways RRB ALP Technician (CEN 01/2018) final results is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

    Steps to check RRB ALP Technician results 2019: 

    • Visit the region based official websites.
    • Click on the ‘RRB ALP Technician results 2019’ link on home page.
    • You will get redirected to anew page.
    • Enter the candidate’s credentials required to login into the account.
    • Check and download the RRB ALP result.
    • Take a print of the RRB ALP result for future reference.

    Regional Websites to check RRB ALP Technician results 2019:

    Name of the Region Website
    RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    Ajmer  www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in
    Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    Gorakhpur www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org
    Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

