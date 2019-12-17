TMC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Professor Posts till 20th December on tmc.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Tata Memorial Centre inviting applications for the post of Professor. The qualified candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 December 2019 being it the last date.

Notification details:

Advertisement No. 152/2019; Dated: 02.12.2019

Important Dates

Particulars Date Closing date for online application: 20 December 2019 up to 05.30 p.m. Getting a hard copy of online applications 27 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy includes-

Professor Surgical Oncology

Professor Medical Oncology

Professor Anesthesiology

Age Limit:

The age limit for professor surgical oncology shall be 55 years and the age will be relaxed for exceptional commendable candidates.

The age limit for professor medical oncology shall be 55 years. The age will be relaxed for exceptional worthy candidates.

The age limit for Professor Anesthesiology shall be 55 years and the age will be relaxed for exceptional exemplary candidates.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://tmc.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Conditions:

Educational Qualification

Professor Surgical Oncology:

The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or equivalent acknowledged by MCI. Also must hold an experience of 9 years’ post M.Ch experience

Professor Medical Oncology:

The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have DM (Medical Oncology / Clinical Hematology) acknowledged by MCI. Also, the candidates shall hold at least 9 years post DM experience

Professor Anesthesiology:

The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have M.D. / D.N.B. in Anesthesia or a comparable postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology acknowledged by MCI.

The candidate can also check the notification for further details on the educational qualification of the posts.

Pay Scale-

Professor Surgical Oncology

The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

Professor Medical Oncology

The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

Professor Anesthesiology:

The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

Also read, TMC Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2019 II TMC Walk In Interview II Learn Technical" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3YecYwbXWzI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

TMC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Professor Posts till 20th December on tmc.gov.in was last modified:

Read More