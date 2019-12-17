HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • TMC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Professor Posts till 20th December on tmc.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    TMC Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Professor Posts till 20th December on tmc.gov.in.

    TMC Recruitment 2019
    TMC Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by Tata Memorial Centre inviting applications for the post of Professor. The qualified candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 December 2019 being it the last date.

    Notification details:

    Advertisement No. 152/2019; Dated: 02.12.2019

    Important Dates

    Particulars Date
    Closing date for online application: 20 December 2019 up to 05.30 p.m.
    Getting a hard copy of online applications  27 December 2019

    Vacancy Details:

    The vacancy includes-

    • Professor Surgical Oncology
    • Professor Medical Oncology
    • Professor Anesthesiology

    Age Limit:

    The age limit for professor surgical oncology shall be 55 years and the age will be relaxed for exceptional commendable candidates.

    The age limit for professor medical oncology shall be 55 years. The age will be relaxed for exceptional worthy candidates.

    The age limit for Professor Anesthesiology shall be 55 years and the age will be relaxed for exceptional exemplary candidates.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://tmc.gov.in/ .

    Eligibility Conditions:

    Educational Qualification

    • Professor Surgical Oncology:

    The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have M.Ch.(Surgical Oncology) or equivalent acknowledged by MCI. Also must hold an experience of 9 years’ post M.Ch experience

    • Professor Medical Oncology:

    The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have DM (Medical Oncology / Clinical Hematology) acknowledged by MCI. Also, the candidates shall hold at least 9 years post DM experience

    • Professor Anesthesiology:

    The basic education qualification required shall be that the candidates should have M.D. / D.N.B. in Anesthesia or a comparable postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology acknowledged by MCI.

     The candidate can also check the notification for further details on the educational qualification of the posts.

     Pay Scale-

    • Professor Surgical Oncology

    The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

    • Professor Medical Oncology

    The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

    • Professor Anesthesiology:

    The candidate shall be paid Rs.1,31,100/- Level 13A, Cell 1 plus Allowances applicable as per notification.

    Also read, TMC Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 35 minutes
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours