Top 10 MBA Colleges in India 2019, Check here for Rankings, Courses Offered, Exam Accepted and Campus Facilities

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad:

NIRF Ranking (MBA): 2nd

Type of Institute : Institute of National Importance

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted : Co-Ed

Estd. Year: 1961

Total Faculty: 96

Total Student Enrollments: 1008

Courses offered

· Executive PGPM: 1 Year

Total Fees: 28 Lakhs

· PGP Food and Agribusiness Management : 2 Years

Total Fees: 22.50 Lakhs

· Ph.D: 6 Years

· Post Graduate Programme in Management : 2 Years

Total Fees: 23 Lakhs

Exams: To get admission in IIM Ahmedabad one has to crack either any of these exams-

Facilities:

The facilities those available here, are:

Boys Hostel

Girls Hostel

Gym

Library

Sports

Cafeteria

Auditorium

Medical/Hospital

Wifi

IT Infrastructure

Classrooms

Alumni Associations

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Quick Facts

NIRF Ranking: 1st

Median Salary in Management and Business Administration: 22 Lakhs

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1973

Type of Institute:Institute of National Importance

Total Faculty:113

Total Student Enrollments:824

Courses Offered

MBA: 2 Years

MBA Business Analytics: 2 Years

MBA One Year: 1 Year

Total Fees: 27.50 Lakhs

MBA Weekend: 2 Years

Total Fees: 18.50 Lakhs

MMS Public Policy: 1 Year

Total Fees: 19 Lakhs

Ph.D: 5 Years

Exams : One has to pass any one of these exams to get admission in IIM Bangalore

CAT

GMAT

GRE

Placements

Management and Business Administration (M.B.A)

Highest Package :50 Lakhs

Lowest Package :11.50 Lakhs

Average Package :21.02 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Highest Package :60 Lakhs

Lowest Package :7.50 Lakhs

Average Package :22.76 Lakhs

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

NIRF Ranking : 3rd

Type of Institute: Institute of National Importance

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1961

Total Faculty:95

Total Student Enrollments:3404

Courses Offered

Executive MBA: 1 Year

Total Fees: 27 Lakhs

Executive PGP Visionary Leadership and Manufacturing: 1 Year

Total Fees: 11.25 Lakhs

MBA: 2 Years

Ph.D Management: 4 Years

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics: 2 Years

Total Fees: 20 Lakhs

Exams :

CAT

GMAT

GRE

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Median Package :22 Lakhs

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

Quick Facts

NIRF Ranking : 7th

Ownership : Private

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1949

Campus Size:40 Acres

Total Faculty:80

Total Student Enrollments:1108

Course Offered:

PGDM Business Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 23.60 Lakhs Seats: 180

PGDM Human Resource Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 23.60 Lakhs Seats: 180

PGDM Business Management Part Time: 3 Years

Total Fees: 10.72 Lakhs Seats: 120

PGDM General Management: 1.2 Years

Total Fees: 20.95 Lakhs Seats: 120

PGDM Global Management: 2 Years

Seats: 60

Executive FPM: 4 Years

Total Fees: 8.50 Lakhs Seats: 20

Fellowship in Human Resource Management: 4 Years

Seats: 5

FPM: 4 Years

Seats: 5

PGD Human Resource Management: 2 Years

Exams:

XAT 2019

GMAT

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.D.M)

Median Package :21 Lakhs

Indian Institute of Management Indore

NIRF Ranking: 5th

Type of Institute: Institute of National Importance

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1996

Total Faculty:96

Total Student Enrollments:1838

Courses Offered:

FPM: 4 Years

Seats: 30

Executive PGPM Mumbai Campus: 2 Years

Total Fees: 15 Lakhs

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management: 1 Year

Total Fees: 20 Lakhs

FPM Industry: 3 Years

Total Fees: 5.50 Lakhs

Integrated Programme in Management: 5 Years

Total Fees: 28 Lakhs

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 16.50 Lakhs

Post Graduate Programme in Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 16 Lakhs

Exams

CAT

GMAT

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Highest Package :33.04 Lakhs

Average Package :18.17 Lakhs

Highest Global Package :63.45 Lakhs

Median Package :17.40 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (Dual Degree)

Median Package :12 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (M.B.A)

Highest Package :32 Lakhs

Lowest Package :8 Lakhs

Average Package :15.67 Lakhs

Highest Global Package :30 Lakhs

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

Quick Facts

NIRF Ranking: 12th

Ownership : Private

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Total Faculty:67

Courses Offered:

PGDM National Management Programme: 1.5 Years

Total Fees: 12.80 Lakhs Seats: 120

FPM: 4 Years

Seats: 20

PGDM Executive Management Program Part Time: 3 Years

Total Fees: 9.48 Lakhs

PGP Energy Management: 1.2 Years

Total Fees: 12.21 Lakhs

PGP Human Resource Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 18.48 Lakhs

PGP International Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 23.58 Lakhs

PGP Public Policy Management: 1 Year

Total Fees: 6.76 Lakhs

PGPM: 2 Years

Total Fees: 18.48 Lakhs

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Median Package :18.30 Lakhs

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Quick Facts

NIRF Ranking : 4th

Type of Institute: Institute of National Importance

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1984

Total Faculty:87

Total Student Enrollments:1270

Courses Offered:

Executive FPM: 4 Years

Total Fees: 6 Lakhs

FPM: 2 Years

International Programme in Management for Executives: 1 Year

Total Fees: 23.50 Lakhs

PGP Agribusiness Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 11.60 Lakhs

PGP Executive WMP: 2 Years

Total Fees: 12.45 Lakhs

PGP Sustainable Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 11.76 Lakhs

PGPM: 2 Years

Total Fees: 11.60 Lakhs

Exams

GATE 2019

CAT

XAT

GMAT

GRE

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Median Package :18.77 Lakhs

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

NIRF Ranking: 8th

Type of Institute: Institute of National Importance

Ownership : Public/Government

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1996

Campus Size:113 Acres

Total Faculty:59

Total Student Enrollments:1337

Courses Offered:

Post Graduate Programme in Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 17.50 Lakhs

Seats: 480

Executive PGP Kochi Campus: 2 Years

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 12.12 Lakhs

FPM: 5 Years

Ph.D Management: 6 Years

Exams

CAT

GMAT

GRE

Placements

Management and Business Administration (P.G.P)

Highest Package :3.85 Lakhs

Lowest Package :6.75 Lakhs

Average Package :17.80 Lakhs

Highest Global Package :52.10 Lakhs

Median Package :16 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (M.B.A)

Highest Package :37 Lakhs

Average Package :17.10 Lakhs

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Quick Facts

NIRF Ranking: 29th

Ownership : Public/Government

Approval : Autonomous

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Year:1963

Campus Size:67 Acres

Total Faculty:52

Total Student Enrollments:886

Courses Offered

Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 12.93 Lakhs

Seats: 247

Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering: 2 Years

Total Fees: 10.83 Lakhs

Seats: 126

Post Graduate Diploma in Manufacturing Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 10.83 Lakhs

Seats: 60

Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 10.83 Lakhs Seats: 60

Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Safety and Environmental Management: 2 Years

Total Fees: 12.93 Lakhs

Seats: 39

Executive PGP Visionary Leaders for Manufacturing: 1 Year

Exams

GATE

CAT

Placements

Engineering and Architecture (P.G.D)

Median Package :15.05 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (P.G.D)

Highest Package :46.50 Lakhs

Lowest Package :7 Lakhs

Average Package :18.17 Lakhs

Highest Global Package :55 Lakhs

Median Package :17.50 Lakhs

Management and Business Administration (M.B.A)

Highest Package :37 Lakhs

Lowest Package :7 Lakhs

Average Package :15.82 Lakhs

Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Quick Facts

Ownership: Public/Government

Approval: Constituent

Genders Accepted: Co-Ed

Estd. Year: 1995

Campus Size: 489 Acres

Total Faculty: 23

Courses Offered:

MBA: 2 Years

Total Fees: 8.30 Lakhs

Ph.D Management: 6 Years

Exams:

CAT

Placements

Management and Business Administration (M.B.A)

Highest Package :32.40 Lakhs

Lowest Package :8.70 Lakhs

Average Package :19.06 Lakhs

Median Package :17 Lakhs

Here it goes, top ten MBA colleges in India to pursue an education towards a lucrative career!

