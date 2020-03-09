SDMIMD Mysore: PGDM Course Highlights, Scholarships and Fee Structure

The SDMIMD Mysore or Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development has been constantly ranking amongst the leading management institutes of the country.

Situated in the historic city of Mysore in Karnataka, this B-school has gained prominence over the years through its exceptional curriculum and a perfect 100% placement record.

Though the B-school offers numerous courses in the management domain, the flagship or chief programme of SDMIMD is the Post Graduate Diploma in Management or the PGDM.

Fee Structure of the PGDM

The total fees for the two years full-time PGDM course is Rs 10.95 Lakhs. The total fee component includes Tuition fees and Hostel Charges. The monthly Mess charges for daily Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will be around Rs. 2,800.

PGDM Scholarships

PGDM students of the SDMIMD will be eligible for the following scholarships.

Rs. 60 thousand Entry Merit Scholarship– Candidates accepting the final admission offer with minimum 70% marks throughout their academic career will be eligible for this scholarship. Rs. 50 thousand Empowering Women Scholarship– All Female applicants accepting the final offer with a minimum of 60% aggregate in 10th, 12th, graduation or post-graduation will be eligible to receive this scholarship. Student Exchange Subsidy– An applicant will be eligible for the subsidy of Rs. 20 thousand to Rs. 1 Lakh during their exchange program term in a foreign B-school. Student Merit Scholarship– The Merit-cum-means Scholarship is meant for students with exceptional performance in each term of the PGDM programme.

Note- Applicants do not have to apply separately for the first and second scholarships. The institute will shortlist the eligible candidates through the applicable data furnished in the application form.

PGDM Course Highlights

Emphasis on Indian ethics and spirit.

Modern curriculum and interactive teaching methods.

ACHIEVE mode of learning to transform SDMIMD students into credible management leaders.

Eminent faculty consisting of renowned and acclaimed academicians.

SDMIMD boasts an excellent 100% placement record since the past 2 years.

A Socially Relevant Project worth 2 credits in the second term to inspire values, social responsibility and generosity among students.

Three credits worth Summer Internship Project involvement after the First-year study.

Over 13 Student Exchange programs in different countries of the world for the SDMIMD PGDM students.

SDMIMD also conducts several international conferences, seminars, workshops on different management areas on the campus.

Numerous scholarships are available for the PGDM students.

SDMIMD emphasizes on building versatile proficiency through various employability initiatives.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SDMIMD Admissions 2020-22

Read More