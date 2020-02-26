SDMIMD Mysore 1 Year PGCM Course: Check Deadline, Fees, Selection Process, Scholarships here

Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) is a leading B-school situated in Mysore, Karnataka. The institute is known to offer multiple top-quality management courses ranging from Masters to Doctoral.

Apart from its flagship 2-year PGDM course, the one-year PGCM programme of SDMIMD is also critically acclaimed, with Outlook B-School Survey ranking the course amongst top 10 One-year Programs.

The Post-Graduate Certificate in Management or PGCM is a 15-months full-time residential course designed for anyone looking to enhance their career growth. From Freshers to working executives and anyone who did not receive any formal exposure to contemporary managerial education are suitable for the one-year PGCM. The course has also received the approval of AICTE.

SDMIMD is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. Check Programme Highlights, Dates, Eligibility, Admission Process, Scholarships and loan details here.

Programme Highlights

90 Credits distributed across 4 terms.

Socially Relevant Projects.

Study Abroad Program

Corporate Immersion Program.

Integrated Specialization offered from the areas of Marketing, Finance, Human Resources Management, Operations and Systems and other management areas.

Development of Creative Thinking and Competency to deal with change.

3 months dissertation project.

Important Dates

Application Deadline 1st July 2020 PI Dates 20th April 2020 20th May 2020 22nd June 2020 6th July 2020 Programme Commences 3rd August 2020

Minimum Eligibility

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized college/university.

Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

A valid competitive exam test score like CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, KMAT, NMAT. Candidates not in the possession of any of the aforementioned test scores can apply for the SDMIMD Admission Test (SAT).

SAT: The format of the SDMIMD Admission Test (SAT) online entrance test is similar to other national and state-level exams. The test will consist of 35 questions based on Quantitative, Reasoning, Logical and Passage topics. Candidates will get 45 minutes to attempt 35 questions.

Additional information about the test such as date, time and necessary instructions will be sent to the applicants through email.

Application Process: A Step by Step Guide

The application form is a chance to demonstrate the candidate’s familiarity with management education.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SDMIMD PGCM- https://sdmimd.ac.in/pgcm.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab. A new page is open.

Step 3: Enter the candidate’s name, Registration Number of Entrance Exam, Academic details, Work experience details and other details.

Step 4: Upload the candidate’s photograph under the following specifications.

Ensure the format of the Photograph is JPG.

The size of the Photograph must be less than 100 kb and the dimension of the picture must be 180*240 pixels (width-180 pixels and height-240 pixels).

Step 5: Submit the application form and proceed for the payment. The application fee is Rs. 500.

Step 6: Visit http://sdmimd.ac.in/online for online payment of the application.

Take a print out of the receipt and application form for future references.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview round based on the following factors.

CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, KMAT, NMAT scores.

Academic Performance.

Candidate Profile.

The Personal Interview (PI) will be conducted on the following dates in-person or through Skype (upon request). The result of the PI will be sent to the candidates the day after the PI.

April 20, 2020

May 20, 2020

June 22, 2020

July 6, 2020

Final Admission Call Letter will be sent to the candidates via email.

Course Fee

The total fee for PGCM course is Rs. 6.5 Lacs. Students can pay the fee in 5 instalments by the below-listed dates.

Installments Amount in INR Last Date for Payment 1st 1,00,000 20th July 2020 2nd 1,50,000 20th August 2020 3rd 1,50,000 15th October 2020 4th 1,50,000 10th January 2020 5th 1,50,000 15th April 2020

Scholarships

Scholarships are subject to the final acceptance of an offer to the PGCM course. Students will be awarded a maximum of ONE scholarship even if they are eligible for multiple.

Merit– Candidates with minimum 70% marks in class 10th, 12th and Bachelor’s Degree will get a scholarship of Rs. 25,000 upon final selection.

Empowering Woman– Women applicants with minimum 60% aggregate marks in class 10th, 12th and graduation + minimum 1 year of work experience are eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs. 50,000 upon final selection to the PGCM course.

Subsidy– Students selected to participate in the Student Exchange Program will get a subsidy between Rs. 25000 to Rs. 75000.

Education Loan

SDMIMD Mysore is listed under the Premier Institutions List-B of the State Bank of India for the loan facility. As per the Brochure, “Students can avail 100% loan without tangible collateral security for the 1-year PGCM under SBI Scholar Loan Scheme.”

