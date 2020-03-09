SDMIMD Mysore PGDM: Course Structure, Selection Criteria, Detail Curriculum

HomeMBA Articles
    SDMIMD or Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development

    Is a leading management institute in Mysore and South India. Since its establishment in 1993, the goal of SDMIMD has been to provide business education of high merit that is reflective of a strong base of Indian ethics and principles.

    SDMIMD is supported and advocated by the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Trust that manages 40+ educational institutes.

    SDMIMD offers several management programmes but the 2-years Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is the front runner course of the B-school.

    In addition to the AICTE approval and NBA accreditation for the PGDM programme, SDMIMD Mysore also boasts dual international accreditation of ACBSP USA and EFMD-EPAS.

    Find out the details of the unique PGDM curriculum of SDMIMD and the parameters of selecting candidates for the MBA parallel PGDM course.

    Selection Process

    • Candidates will be called to attend the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview rounds based on the following selection criteria.
    • Consistent Academic achievement in the past.
    • The score/s of national management entrance exam/s.
    • Sports or extracurricular activities achievements.
    • Work Experience of a minimum of 6 months.
    • The second stage of PGDM admission process, the Interview round, will be held in March. Applicants can appear for the Interview round at any of the multiple SDMIMD Interview venues across the country. Candidates can also appear for the second stage of the PGDM admission through Skype, which can be arranged on the prior request of the applicant.
    • The final merit list will be prepared based on the earlier shortlisting criterion and the score of the Interview round. Candidates will be notified of their final selection by email or telephone correspondence.

    PGDM Course Structure & Curriculum Details

    The PGDM programme of SDMIMD is spread across six terms over two years. The teaching methods and the curriculum are updated with the present-day and emerging business trends every year. The SDMIMD PGDM course structure also takes into account the best practices of B-schools across the globe.

    The institute also has a provision of dual specialization in the second year. SDMIMD students also have the option to opt-out of the specialization system and be a ‘generalist’. Such students can select courses from different streams to complete the 34 credits requirement.

    SDMIMD offers the following specialization options to choose from in the second year.

    • Systems
    • Finance
    • Marketing
    • Operations
    • Human Resource Management.

    Total Credits

    There are 58 credits in the first year of the SDMIMD PGDM course.

    The term 1 consists of 20 credits spread across courses like Financial Reporting & Analysis, Fundamentals of Data Analysis, Managerial Communication, Microeconomics, Operations Management, etc.

    There are 22 credits in Term 2. Courses such as Advanced Data Analysis, Management Accounting & Cost Control, Managerial Communications – II, Understanding People in Organizations, etc and the compulsory Socially Relevant Project are part of the Term 2 curriculum.

    Courses such as International Business, Knowledge Seminar, Marketing Research, Organizational Dynamics, etc constitute the 16 credits Term 3 courses.

    The second-year contains a total of 107 credits. Term 4 consists of 18 courses and a total of 53 credits. Term 5, on the other hand, consists of 49 credits for 18 subjects. The final term consists of 35 credits and 14 courses.

    Summer Internship Project

    The Summer Internship Project of 6 to 8 weeks’ duration carries 3 credits. It is scheduled after the completion of 3 terms or the first year. Students get hands-on experience in real-life projects and gain experience in the business environment.

