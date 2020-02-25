XIME Kochi PGDM Admission: Application Deadline is 26th Feb 2020

Amongst 3 campuses of the Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME), the Kochi campus is the youngest one that was inaugurated in 2012.

Inspired by the quality education and success of XIME Bangalore, XIME Kochi adopted some basic tenets of XIME Bangalore to offer a 2-year full-time MBA equivalent PGDM programme. The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management course has received the AICTE approval and is the flagship residential programme of XIME.

The XIME Kochi campus is situated in Hi-Tech Park in Kalamassery, Ernakulam. The annual intake of the Kochi campus is 120 students.

XIME Kochi will accept applications for the PGDM course till 26th February 2020. Before applying for the programme, check all the necessary details such as Programme Highlights, Dates, Eligibility, Cut-Off, Fees, GD-PI Cities and more about the admission process here.

Programme Highlights

Entrepreneurship Development Programmes.

Management & Leadership Development Programmes.

Research & Consultancy.

8 weeks Summer Project between 1st and 2nd Years.

Compulsory SUPA – Socially Useful and Productive Activity Internship.

Contemporary Curriculum updated every 2 to 3 years after consulting Industry leaders, alumni, students and faculty.

Societal and Global orientation.

Development of soft skills like leadership, interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Exposure to a compulsory foreign language course (German, French, Spanish or Chinese).

Job training through Corporate Internship module.

Development of positive and ethical outlook amongst students.

Strong Emphasis on several Integrative and Value-oriented courses.

Important PGDM Dates

Online Application Starts 16th October 2019 Application Deadline 26th February 2020 Group Discussion/Personal Interview 1st to 15th March 2020 Declaration of Results The third week of March 2020 Commencement of PGDM Course 15th June 2020

Minimum Eligibility Criteria for PGDM in XIME Chennai

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) in any discipline from a recognized college/university.

Students in the final year of graduation can also apply given that they have an average of 50% marks in the degree course up to then. Such candidates should complete their degree exam before 11th June 2020 and must produce the proof of passing with the minimum required marks latest by 10th September 2020.

Applicants with un-cleared backlog papers in graduation are not eligible to apply.

Candidates must have a valid management entrance scorecard with the below-listed minimum overall percentile.

Eligibility Cut-off

Candidates with a minimum 60 percentile in the following tests are eligible to apply for PGDM course at XIME Kochi.

CAT 2019

XAT 2020

CMAT 2020

MAT (May 2019, September 2019, December 2019, or February 2020)

ATMA (May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, December 2019 or February 2020) and

GMAT 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Application Process: Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of XIME- xime.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully before registering with Email, Mobile Number, Name, and Candidate’s State & City.

Step 4: Fill all the required academic and personal details. Candidates can choose their preferred campus amongst the 3.

Step 5: After filling the details, applicants are required to pay Rs.1,500 as the application fee and complete the application process. The accepted modes of payment are Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking and Mobile Wallets.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the GD-PI stage based on the management entrance test scores. Selected candidates must attend the mandatory GD-PI rounds to get considered for the final merit list.

XIME Kochi does not prescribe any particular weightage to the components of final selection. The factors to be considered for the selection of the candidates depend are as follows.

CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT/ATMA/GMAT percentile.

Previous Academic Performances.

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interview (PI)

Other factors like work experience, diversity in the background might also get priority.

GD-PI Cities and Dates 2020

The GD-PI rounds for XIME Kochi will be conducted in 7 cities. The cities include Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Pune. The dates and venues of the XIME Chennai GD-PI are the same for all 3 campuses.

Bangalore: 3rd, 4th and 5th March at XIME Bangalore. Chennai: 4th and 5th March at XIME Chennai. Kochi: 4th and 5th March at XIME Kochi. Pune: 6th and 7th March at YMCA Pune 411 011. Hyderabad: 6th and 7th March at The Catholic Health Association of India, Secunderabad. New Delhi: 11th to 14th March at the YMCA Tourist Hostel, Near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Kolkata: 15th March for students who have opted for Kochi and Chennai as first preference.

19th-23rd March for the students who have opted Bangalore as their first preference.

Venue- St. Xavier’s College

Second Round Dates for GD-PI

Chennai: 19th March

Kochi: 19th March

Bangalore: 24th-26th March

XIME Kochi Course Fee

The total tuition fee for XIME Kochi is Rs. 7.50 Lacs. The Hostel Fee is charged separately at Rs. 9,000/- per month. Candidates will have to pay the hostel fee for 10 months every year.

