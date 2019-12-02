SAMEER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for 7 Diploma Apprentice Trainee Post on 3rd December 2019, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research is one of the most respected institutes in its field. It operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Central Government. Having a career with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) is regarded as one of the most rewarding opportunities.

As a result, candidates eagerly wait for any available vacancies with SAMEER. Presently, under the ongoing recruitment drive, SAMEER is inviting applications from interested candidates for 7 vacancies available with the institute. These advertised vacancies pertain to the post of Diploma Apprentice Trainee.

Candidates will be selected through walk-in interviews which have been scheduled for 3rd December 2019. Before arriving for the interview, candidates must register on the Board of Apprentice Trainee (BOAT).

The venue for the interview will be Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), IIT Campus, Hill Side, Powai, Mumbai – 400076, Maharashtra.

The reporting time for the interview for the vacancies pertaining to Diploma Apprentice Trainee has been mentioned as 9.30 AM.

The last time to report at the venue is 11.00 AM. As no candidates arriving after 11.00 AM will be allowed to appear for the interview, candidates are advised to reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled start of the interviews.

Depending on the discretion of SAMEER, candidates might need to appear for a short written test composing of objective type of questions.

The prescribed format of the application form must be downloaded from the official website of SAMEER @ www.sameer.gov.in. While appearing for the interview, candidates need to bring the completed application form in the prescribed format along with their ID proof, address proof, date of birth proof, passport size photograph, experience certificates, educational certificates and any other documents that will establish the credential specified in the application form.

Candidates must bring the original copies of these documents along with a set of xerox copies. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the interview in the absence of original documents or application form.

Candidates must make their own arrangements for the interview, and no TA/DA shall be provided. Any form of canvassing or attempt to influence the decision will lead to disqualification of the candidate from the SAMEER Recruitment 2019.

SAMEER Recruitment 2019: Important information

Candidates must note the below-mentioned information which is essential for SAMEER Recruitment 2019: –

The maximum acceptable age limit is 25 years.

The duration of the Diploma is 1 year.

Candidates will be eligible to receive a stipend of Rs. 8,500 per month along with subsidized canteen food.

Only those candidates who have registered with Board of Apprentice Trainee, Mumbai are eligible to apply for the vacancy.

The applicant must apply within 3 years of passing the qualifying examination.

SAMEER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for 7 Diploma Apprentice Trainee Post on 3rd December 2019, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More