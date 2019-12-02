GPSC Final Answer Key 2019 for Assistant Professor and Professor Posts Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Direct Link to Download here

GPSC Final Answer Key 2019

The final answer key of prelims exam for the post of Assistant Professor (Accountancy), Assistant Professor (History), Assistant Professor (Political Science), Assistant Professor (Law), Professor (Public Health Dentistry), Tutor (Pharmacology), Joint Director (Industrial Safety and Health) and Scientific Officer (Biology) posts has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).

The prelims exam for the post of Assistant Professor (Accountancy/ History/ Political Science), Tutor (Pharmacology), Scientific Officer (Biology), Professor (Public Health Dentistry) and Joint Director (Industrial Safety and Health) was on 1st September 2019 and the exam for the post of Assistant Professor (Law) was held on 15th September 2019.

The result for the prelims exam for the above-mentioned posts will soon be released by the board following which the board will release the merit list of the selected candidates to appear for the mains exam.

The official website to get more details on the GPSC 2019 exam and download the answer key is www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

Steps to download the GPSC Final Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “GPSC Final Answer Key 2019” link on the home page.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the PDF file for future use.

The direct links to download the answer keys are here,

Keep visiting the official website of GPSC for more updates and latest information on the exam and further process needs to be done.

