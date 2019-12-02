RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam Analysis 2019: Check here for Difficulty Level

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI is the central bank of the country and is also one of the most preferred employers in the country. RBI operates through its various branch offices in India and hires qualified personnel for various vacancies available from time to time.

Due to the excellent career prospects offered by RBI, candidates always seek information about any ongoing or new recruitment drive from RBI. Recently, RBI issued a notification inviting applications from interested candidates for the vacancies available across different posts.

The candidates who had qualified the EBI Grade B Phase-I exam and applied for the DR General appeared for the RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam. The RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post was conducted on 1st December 2019 across multiple centres in the country.

Now, that the RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post has been conducted successfully, the announcement of the result is awaited.

As the declaration of the results might take time, in the meanwhile there are ongoing discussions regarding the RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post. Moreover, the candidates who will be appearing for RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DEPR/DSIM are looking for updates regarding the exam analysis to help with their preparation.

As per the feedback shared by the students who appeared for the RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post on 1st December 2019, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

The question paper for RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post included both descriptive and objective format questions.

The descriptive questions were based on English Writing Skills, and the objective format questions were from Financial Management as well as economic and social issues.

RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post: Important information

The total questions in the RBI Grade B Phase-II Exam for DR General post were 133, which accounted for a total of 300 marks.

The questions were divided into 3 sections: – Economic and Social Issues (paper 1), English (Paper 2), and Finance & Management (Paper 3)

Economic and social issues paper comprises of 65 questions. As per the candidates, the difficulty level was moderate, and the good attempts ranged between 40-42.

The English paper comprised of 3 questions and was also moderately difficult. As it was a descriptive exam, no particular number can be assigned to good attempts.

The Finance and management paper comprised of 65 questions. As per the candidates, the difficulty level was moderate, and the good attempts ranged between 48-52.

As such, the total good attempts can range between 90-98.

