SCTIMST Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 05 Apprentice (ECG Technology) Posts on 28 November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

    SCTIMST Recruitment 2019, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology Recruitment 2019 Walk-in-Interview for 05 Apprentice (ECG Technology) Posts on 28 November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

    The notification has passed by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram has issued warnings for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice for ECG Technology. The Institute has carried a walk-in-interview for this post. Enthusiastic candidates having requisite qualifications can appear for a walk-in-interview on November 28, 2019, at 09:00 a.m.

    Important Date:

    Particulars Dates
    Date of Walk-in-Interview : November 28, 2019

    Vacancy Details:

    • Apprentice (ECG Technology): 05 Posts

    Age limit:

    The age criteria to apply shall be Highest of 35 years as on November 30, 2019 (As relaxation as per government norms I.e.

    • SC/ST: 5 Yrs.
    • OBC: 3 Yrs.
    • Persons with Disabilities: 10 Yrs.
    • SC/ST PWD: 15 Yrs.
    • OBC PWD: 13 Yrs.

     Educational Qualification

    The candidates should have VHSE-ECG Technology or Diploma in Cardiac Laboratory Technology from any acknowledged institute.

    Pay Scale-

    The pay scale for the same shall be Rs. 7000/- per month

    Application Procedure-

    Qualified candidates are required to attend the walk-in-interview on November 28, 2019, along with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all educational, experience, and other relevant documents provided in the notification.

    Address-

     Fourth Floor, Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies of the Institute at Medical College Campus, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 011. Candidates are recommended to reach the venue of the interview before the scheduled time.

    Direct link of notification-

    https://www.sctimst.ac.in/recruitment/resources/APPRENTICE%20IN%20ECG%20TECHNOLOGY,%20DATE%20&%20TIME%2028.11.2019%20-%209.00%20AM.pdf

    Steps to apply-

    • Go to the SCTIMST official website i.e. https://www.sctimst.ac.in/
    • Find the Apprentice notification link in careers/ Advertisements/ News page.
    • Then download and view the official notification in their official website before applying.
    • Also take printout the application form or Print your CV.
    • Fill all the required details required by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
    • Attest all the necessary documents and attest by self-signature the same.
    • Then walk-In on 28.11.2019.

    Summary

    Walk-in for 05 Apprentice (ECG Technology) Posts
    Notification Date Nov 25, 2019
    The Last Date of Submission Nov 28, 2019
    Official Website https://www.sctimst.ac.in/
    Education Qualification Diploma Holder
    Functional Medical

    For more detail’s candidate shall refer official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

