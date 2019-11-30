TMC Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 17 Senior Resident Post on 9th December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

As per the notification released on 27.11.2019, Advt no. 165/2019, TMC is offering 17 job vacancies for application, and interest candidates must go through the eligibility criteria for the requirement, and then apply for the criteria’s are met.

Candidates who possess the said criteria’s can simply walk in for the interview which is to be held on 9 December 2019.

Details on the number of vacancies

Here is the detailed list of vacancies and the number of posts which will be filled up.

Senior Resident (Nuclear Medicine)-01

Senior Resident (Preventive Oncology)-01

Senior Resident (Anesthesia)-06

Senior Resident (Solid Tumor Medical Oncology)-02

Senior Resident (Paediatric Surgical Oncology)-01

Medical Officers (General Duty)-05

Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine)-01

Qualification to be held by the candidates

For the post of Medical Officers (General Duty)

Aspirants need to possess a degree in MBBS also need to complete the internship in a rightful manner.

For the post of Senior Resident (Anesthesia)

Aspirants need to possess M.D./ D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or an alternative degree which is equivalent but recognized by MCI.

For the post of Senior Resident (Paediatric Surgical Oncology)

Aspirants need to possess MD (Pediatrics) or an alternative PG degree which is equivalent.

For the post of Senior Resident (Preventive Oncology)

Aspirants need to possess MD (Community Medicine/ Preventive and Social Medicine/ Obstetrics & Gynecology)

For the post of Senior Resident (Solid Tumor Medical Oncology)

Aspirants need to possess M.D./ D.N.B. or an alternative postgraduate degree which is equivalent but recognized by MCI

For the post of Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine)

Aspirants need to possess MD (Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion/ Transfusion Medicine) alongside experience of a year in Department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre.

On the contrary, DNB (Transfusion Medicine) alongside, an experience of a year in the Department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre.

On the contrary, a degree in MBBS alongside experience of 5 years Department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre, plus currently employed in Blood Centre.

On the contrary, MD (Pathology) degree, alongside experience of 3 years in Department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre.

For the post of Senior Resident (Nuclear Medicine)

Aspirants need to possess M.D./ D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine) or an alternative degree which is equivalent but recognized by MCI.

Salary details

Senior Resident (Nuclear Medicine-Rs. 86,000/-

Senior Resident (Preventive Oncology)-Rs. 86,000/-

Senior Resident (Anesthesia)-Rs. 86,000/-

Senior Resident (Solid Tumor Medical Oncology)-Rs. 86,000/-

Senior Resident (Paediatric Surgical Oncology)-Rs. 86,000/-

Medical Officers (General Duty)-Rs. 72,000/-

Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine)- Rs. 86,000/-

Procedure for application

Aspirants who wish to apply should walk in for the interview in the venue – venue-Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Ghanti Mill Road, Lahartara, Old Loco Colony, Shivpurwa, Varanasi, U.P.-221002. Candidate needs to make sure they carry, photographs, CV, Copy and original copy of identity proofs, marksheets, and self-attested copies of all of them as well.

