ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 50 Senior Residents, Junior Resident and Tutor Post on 26th December, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

The notification has been passed by Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Haryana has inviting applications for 50 Posts of Senior Residents, Junior Resident and Tutor. Qualified and interested candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview which shall be taken on 26 December 2019.

Important Dates

· The date for Walk-in-interview: 26 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Senior Resident-37 Posts

Junior Resident-09

Tutor-04

Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification

The basic educational qualification is specific Medial Educational Qualification has major and they can apply for ESIC Haryana Recruitment 2019.

· Senior Resident-

The candidates should have PG Degree or Diploma in a concerned specialty from acknowledged University. Also, candidates should have valid MCI registration. Candidates should PG degree/DNB/Diploma in the respective specialty.

· Junior Resident:

The candidates should have MBBS from a recognized university that should be registered with MCI. Those Junior residents who have achieved 1 year of junior residency may be allowed to again appear for Interview for selection and will be offered residency only if no fresh junior residents are available

· Tutors: (For Medical Candidates)-

The candidates should have a verified Medical Qualification following the rule mentioned in the notification.

· As for Non-Medical Candidates-

The candidate should hold a Post Graduate qualification i.e. Master Degree in the concerned subject mentioned in the notification including allied discipline i.e. Medical Biochemistry, Medical Pharmacology, etc.

For more details of the same regarding the educational qualification or experience candidates should visit on the official notification.

Selection criteria-

The selection of the candidates should be done based on their performance in the interview.

How to Apply

The enthusiastic candidates can walk-in-interview on 26 December 2019 along with the completed application form filled properly in the designated format as per format available on the official website of ESIC. Also, candidates should bring recent two passport size photographs and one set of attested photocopies of original testimonials and relevant documents.

