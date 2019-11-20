NIT Calicut Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Faculty Posts on 12th December 2019, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

NIT (National Institute of Technology), Calicut has released the notification for the recruitment to the posts of Guest Faculty in various departments. The candidates having eligibility for the post of Guest Faculty can appear for the walk-in-interview on 12th December 2019.

Important date:

Date of walk-in-interview- 12th December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Architecture and Planning – 2.

Civil Engineering – 2.

Computer Science and Engineering – 3.

Electrical Engineering – 1.

Mathematics – 2.

Bio-Technology – 1.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

Architecture and Planning – the candidate should have completed ph. D/ M. Arch/ M. Tech/ Master’s degree in town planning after a bachelor degree in architecture with 60% marks.

Civil Engineering- Ph. D/ M. Tech degree in civil engineering(structural, transportation, geotechnical, water resource, environmental, geomatics, building and construction and technology, offshore structures). The candidate must have passed in the first class both at the graduate and PG levels.

Computer Science and Engineering – Ph. D/ M. Tech degree with computer science and engineering or equivalent after 4 years of bachelor’s degree in a relevant branch of engineering.

Electrical engineering – – Ph. D/ M. Tech power system/power electronics/instrumentation and control industrial power and automation/HVV engineer or other specialization in the field of electrical engineering.

Mathematics – Ph. D in mathematics or statistics from any recognized institutions.

Bio-Technology – Ph. D/ M. Tech/M. SC degree in biotechnology.

Application process:

The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 12th December 2019 along with the original documents and photocopies of all educational certificates and other documents. The candidates must be present at the respective departments of NIT, Calicut, Kerala on 12th December 2019.

