Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Post on 7 th December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

The notification has been passed by Assam Agricultural University has inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). There shall be a walk-in-interview for Junior Research Fellow. The qualified candidates can attend the walk-in-interview on 07 December 2019. Also, note that latecomers won’t be entertained, so please avoid the same.

Important Date:

Particulars Date of the interview · Walk-in-Interview Date: · 07 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy details are as follows-

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 01 Post

Educational Qualification Job

The educational qualification is as follows-

The candidate shall be Master of Science (M.Sc.) Agriculture in Agricultural (Bio-Chemistry) or M.Sc. with NET/ M.Phil./Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry or Botany with specialization in Plant Taxonomy.

It is desirable applicants should have experience in Sound knowledge in DNA Extraction, PCR and Sequence Analysis respectively.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale for the same shall be Rs. 25,000/- per month + 10% HRA respectively.

Selection Procedure:

The Selection will be based on performance in the walk-in-interview. There shall be no bias and any other way to crack the interview. Also, candidates are informed that to stay away from any false promises or rumors regarding the interview unless passed through a notification on the official website.

Application procedure

Qualified candidates having the necessary qualification for the post can appear for the walk-in-interview on 07 December 2019. Applicants are required to submit their application in plain paper enclosing bio-data, photograph and original and copies of educational, experience certificates and other relevant documents. Applicants need to present for walk-in-interview at the venue.

The venue of the interview-

Department of Agronomy, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-785013, Assam

For more details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

