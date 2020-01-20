RBI Assistant 2020 Application Process to end on 24th Jan on rbi.org.in; Check Details here

RBI Assistant 2020 Application Process

The last date to register for RBI Assistant 2020 to end soon by the Reserve Bank of India. Candidates who are interested can apply for this exam on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, RBI.

The deadline to apply for RBI Assistant 2020 is 24th January 2020. This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 926 Assistant posts. The last date to register was earlier decided to be on 20th January 2020.

RBI Assistant 2020 Exam Pattern:

The preliminary examination will comprise of 100 marks for 100 questions.

The total time is 60 minutes and the subjects included in the exam are- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

The main examination will be multiple-choice based.

The question paper will have 200 questions and the maximum marks are 200.

The time duration is 135 minutes.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is www.rbi.org.in .

Application Fee:

Candidates must need to pay Rs 450/- if belonging to OBC/General/EWS category and Rs 50/- if belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EXS.

Selection Process:

Candidates will get selected through an exam across the country in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Candidates qualifying in the main examination will be able to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

If a candidate is not proficient in the Official/ Local Language, he/she shall be disqualified for the post.

The RBI preliminary examination will be conducted on February 14 & 15, 2020. Candidates qualifying the prelims exam will appear for the main exam in March 2020.

