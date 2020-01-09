RBI Assistant 2019: Apply before 16th Jan on rbi.org.in; Steps to apply here

RBI Assistant 2019

Reserve Bank of India has invited the applications for the RBI Assistant 2019 and the deadline to submit the registration form is 16th January 2020. Candidates who are interested in working with Reserve Bank of India should visit the official website at rbi.org.in for details and submit the application form. There are 926 posts vacant to be filled through this recruitment process. RBI started the registration process on 23rd December 2019.

Application Procedure:

Every individual must go through the below mentioned points to apply for the RBI Assistant 2019:

Candidates must need to visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India, www.rbi.org.in .

Candidates would need to click on the opportunities link and then click on the current vacancies link.

This would open a new page which is RBI Assistant 2019 Link and candidates would need the registration number or the roll number and password to fill the application form.

New candidates or those who are applying for the first time should register themselves first and then login to submit the application form.

It is necessary to pay the application fees along with the application form through any of the online mode.

Once the application form has been completely submitted, candidates can take the print out of the same for the future reference.

Selection Process:

Candidates would get selected based on their performance in the written examination and there will be two exams as per the selection process. One is preliminary Examination and second is the main examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Reserve Bank of India would conduct the online preliminary examination on 14th February and 15th February 2020.

It is necessary for the candidates to have the Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and the candidates must have score minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate. It is necessary that the candidate should have the knowledge of word processing on computer.

Also read, RBI Assistant Prelims and Mains Exam 2019-20.

<noscript><iframe title="RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 | Salary ₹36,000🔥 | Any Graduate | Latest Govt Job | RBI Recruitment" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LO6-T9g5FUA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More