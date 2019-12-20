RBI Officer Grade B 2019 Phase 2 Result Announced, Check more Details @ rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India is the central bank of India and as such is responsible for formulating the monetary policy of the country.

RBI conducts its operations through the various branch offices it has across major cities in the country. As such, there is always a requirement for suitable candidates for different vacancies available with the RBI. T

here is an important bit of news for all the candidates who wish to start a career with the RBI. Recently, RBI started its recruitment drive for selection of RBI Officer Grade B.

The main exam for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 was conducted on 9th November 2019. Ever since the exam has been conducted, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the declaration of the result.

Now, there is an important update for all the candidates who have appeared for the exam. RBI has now announced the results for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 exam on 19th December 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for the RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 exam should log-on to the official website of RBI @ www.rbi.org.in and download their admit cards as soon as possible. The selected candidates whose name appears in the merit list will now be called for the interview round to be held in Mumbai.

The interview round is expected to commence from 13th January 2020 and continue to toll the end of March 2020. The details pertaining to the date, time, and venue along with the call letters, will be sent to the registered email address of the candidates in due course. Therefore, the candidates must check their email id regularly to access this crucial information.

Along with the result for RBI Officer Grade B Phase 2 exam, RBI has also issued a short notification. This notification specifies that all the candidates who have qualified for the interview round must take a print-out of the relevant proforma and fill it-up correctly.

The completed proforma, along with the copies of the required documents, must be sent to the mentioned address within 7 days of declaration of the result on the website i.e. by 26th December 2019. As there can be some delays in the post, candidates must send these details and documents as soon as possible.

