Google Introduction of Online Coding Course to Train Workers

Google’s strategy to train workers- Introduction of online coding course

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in his recent interview mentioned about certifying the IT professionals so as to have a greater number of certified techs at the end of 2020. Pichai and White House advisor Ivanka Trump have announced a program in order to open up training opportunities for 25000 Americans to teach technology skills back in October 2019.

Also, Pichai even made a mention of certified IT professionals expanding to 100 US universities by the end of 2020 because of Google’s program.

This initiative is basically for upgrading the underserved IT background learners. This will provide them with access to both professional certificates as well as the fund through google named under various scholarships. Walmart, Hulu and Sprint are some of the top employers that Google considers for the ones who complete the program and are hired for their respective IT role.

The new course, which is in the new coding language called python, could prove to be the transforming step for the tech workers of America. By this course, there are strong chances of them getting better jobs so it will inculcate the skills or qualities in an individual that the employer is searching for.

Also, Google even provides funds, i.e. 2500 need-based scholarships which is related to IT training via Google.org. These scholarships will be run through nonprofits such as Goodwill, Merit America and Upwardly Global.

Google introduces online coding course: Program details

Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate is a program introduced by Google. It is designed in a way so that it can develop job-ready skills in Python, Git and IT automation. The time period required is just the duration of 6 months.

This program includes a final project, in which the learners or trainees will use the new skills that are taught to them for solving the problems they might face in the job. For example; building a web service using automation.

The learner would be able to get access to the course by online education service. The course will emphasize teaching the beginner level python in 6 months.

The course is open to American workers from high school age to the age of near retirement. This program will basically focus on educating, training and reskilling the backward IT workers.

FAQs:

Question: Which coding language is Google focusing on for training the American techs from IT background?

Answer: Python is one of those programming languages which is in most demand now a day, and Google is focusing for the American techs from IT background.

Question: What all the program will teach the IT workers?

Answer: The IT workers will be able to learn python, Git and IT automation by this certified program.

Question: What is the duration of the program?

Answer: Within the period of 6 months, the IT workers will be proficient in Python.

Question: How many individuals are expected to be trained under the program?

Answer: It is estimated that around 25,000 individuals will be trained.

<noscript><iframe title="Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rZZv83r8bRs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

