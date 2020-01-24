RBI Assistant 2020: Apply by Today on rbi.org.in; Check for More Details here

RBI Assistant 2020

The RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Process will be closing today by the Reserve Bank of India, RBI. Candidates who were interested to appear for the examination can apply it through the official website of RBI.

This recruitment exam 2020 will be held to fulfil the requirement of 926 vacancies for the post of Assistants in RBI. The application process was started on December 23, 2019, and the last date to fill earlier was January 16, 2020.

Again, the last date to fill applications was later extended to January 24, 2020. Candidates can find the important dates mentioned below in this article.

The site to get more details on the exam and to fill the RBI Assistant 2020 application form is www.rbi.org.in .

RBI Assistant 2020 Important dates:

Name of the Event Dates Starting date of the application process December 23, 2019 Last date to apply January 24, 2020 Date of Preliminary Examination February 14, 15, 2020 Date of Mains Examination March 2020 (tentative)

Steps to apply for RBI Assistant 2020:

Candidates must need to check the official website of RBI.

Go to the “Opportunities Section” present on the homepage.

Click on the “Direct Link to apply for Assistant Vacancies” link on the home page.

Enter your registration ID and password or generate a new one if you are a first-time applicant.

Fill in the form and pay the fee via online/offline method.

Save the application form for future reference.

The direct link to apply for the RBI assistant is here, Direct Link to apply for Assistant Vacancies.

The exam will be held in two phases that is Preliminary Computer Based Test (CBT) and Mains Written Test, followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The candidates should not be less than 20 years of age and not more than 28 years of age to apply for the posts. Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised state or central university to apply for the posts.

